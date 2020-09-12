Chargers defense must bring the heat to disrupt rookie Joe Burrow

The Chargers will be heading into Cincinnati for their first game this season. The team is 3-0 against the Bengals in opening weekend matchups.

If the Chargers want to make it 4-0, they will be counting on their defense to pitch a shutout this Sunday. Knowing defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, the Bolts will be depending on his defensive line to make plays.

Here are the three things the defense must do to help the team come away with a victory.

1. Bring the heat on the rookie quarterback

The Chargers have one of the most talented defensive lines in the NFL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no preseason games and a shortened offseason. That means that rookie quarterback Joe Burrow will still be getting the hang of being an NFL quarterback. Bradley will be counting on Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram to bring constant pressure on the rookie quarterback. They will also rely on their newest addition, defensive tackle Linval Joseph to add pressure up the middle to rattle Burrow. The two defensive ends combined for 18.5 sacks last season and will look to begin 2020 on a high note.

2. Create turnovers

If the Bolts can bring the heat, they will undoubtedly create more turnovers, which they lacked last season. The team was at the bottom of the NFL, creating turnovers last season. The defense added cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in the offseason, and he is good at helping create them. While in Denver, Harris would either pick passes off himself or pop the ball up in the air for a teammate to intercept. If the team is to take the next step, they will need to create turnovers to give the offense more opportunities to put points on the board.

3. Tackling is key

There were no preseason games, which means defensive players have not had an opportunity to tackle. Head coach Anthony Lynn said that he hopes it only happens to the Bengals and not his team, but it could be happening to a lot of defensive players around the NFL. The Chargers can’t let this happen because Bengals running back Joe Mixon is a dangerous back who, if not tackled, will take it home. The Bolts will need to be disciplined when it comes to tackling. Without Derwin James, the defense will need Rayshawn Jenkins and Nasir Adderley to be the last line of defense and not let offensive players get passed them.