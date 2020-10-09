Chargers Name Rookie QB Justin Herbert the Starter for the Rest of the Season

Anthony Lynn stepped up to the podium on Thursday afternoon and announced that rookie quarterback Justin Herbert would be starting the rest of the season.

"He impressed from the very beginning," said Lynn. "This young man is going to continue to get better, and I know we can win with him. I believe that. I did not take that decision lightly. It's not a decision where he's going to be looking over his shoulder. He's our quarterback."

The Bolts brass decided to go with Herbert over veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The veteran quarterback was the day one starter all throughout training camp. Week one against the Cincinnati Bengals and led the team to the only victory of the season.

Right before the week two matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor felt discomfort in his chest due to broken ribs, so he received an injection from one of the team doctors. The shot ended up puncturing his lung, so Herbert was told he was the starter while Taylor was taken to the hospital.

"He got thrown in the fire. I thought he handled the situation well, and I want to see more of him," Lynn said.

Lynn got to see his rookie quarterback start the opening drive with a four-yard running touchdown. Then before halftime, Herbert, on third and goal from the 15-yard line, looked off the safety and threw a touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton.

The week after that against the Carolina Panthers, the Bolts were down by 21-10. Herbert led his team on a 16-play drive. He capped it off when he threw a pass to Keenan Allen in the end zone for the touchdown. Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson was turned around, and Herbert placed the pass only where Allen could make the grab. The Chargers almost came back to win the game on a pitch from Allen to running back Austin Ekeler.

"I like the way he's managed the huddle," Lynn added. "I like the way his teammates have responded to him. He is a leader in his own way. It's the total package for me. It wasn't just the big arm in the games. It's the total package."

What many believed turned Lynn and the rest of the coaching staff around was Herbert's performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the opening drive for the Bolts, Herbert did play action, moved to his left, waited, and let it rip with two defenders in his face, but was able to get the ball to Tyron Johnson for the 53-yard touchdown. A couple of drives later, he has 6'8 tight end Donald Parham to his left all alone against a cornerback, and the rookie quarterback hits him for his second touchdown pass. The third touchdown pass was a thing of beauty. The Chargers had third and seven when the Bucs defense went for an all-out blitz. Herbert starts backing up and off his back, flicks it into the hands of Jalen Guyton, who takes off 72-yards for the touchdown. After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that reminded him of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"After three weeks of watching Justin … this is why we brought him here, to be our franchise quarterback," Lynn said. "And I just feel like it's time now."

Lynn was adamant that Taylor was going to be his starter for three weeks, so what changed? Herbert's play. Yes, the rookie does have four turnovers in three games, but he also has six touchdowns in that stretch.

"From a preparation standpoint and the way he prepares every week, I think that has propelled him to where he's at right now," explained offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. "We've got to continue with him to keep preparing every week like he's doing so we can continue to progress and make more plays."

Lynn has been around Taylor for years and genuinely feels bad for him. In Buffalo, Taylor got benched in 2017 for Nathan Peterman, which lasted a half of football. In 2018, he suffered a concussion as a member of the Cleveland Browns, and Baker Mayfield took over. Now in 2020, he again has lost his position to a rookie quarterback.

"It was difficult because it wasn't something of his own doing," Lynn said. "Having some history with this young man and knowing what he's capable of, we didn't see all of Tyrod Taylor in the first game that he won. It was difficult under these circumstances. But after three weeks of watching Justin and this is why we brought him here, to be our franchise quarterback, and I just think it's time now."

Herbert's time is now. He is now the starter and will be in his first primetime game when the Chargers travel to New Orleans to face the Saints. Head coach Sean Payton, one of the best offensive minds in the game, has been impressed with the rookie.

"Justin's jumped in," explained Payton. "And it's been extremely impressive. Obviously, he's got very, very good arm talent. But, his poise. You know, we got zero blitz last week, he throws a long touchdown, he hits a big plays, he's got very good awareness, relative to his protections. So, there's, there's a confidence about him at a young age. That's, that's very impressive. And it is unique."