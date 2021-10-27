Chargers Staley, Ekeler Looking for Second Back to Step Up

This season, the Chargers offense has shown the ability to move the ball consistently, excluding the Baltimore Ravens game, whether it is on the arm of quarterback Justin Herbert or the legs of running back Austin Ekeler.

Chargers sit at 4-2, but the offense has its weaknesses.

After six games, Ekeler has been performing at a high level, accounting for over 500 yards of total offense plus five total touchdowns.

There hasn't been much of a reinforcement when he isn't on the field.

"Trying to get someone to really step up and spark that the number two role because we're turning over a bunch of guys right now, and they're all competing, right? Which is great," Ekeler said.

Three running backs are competing for two spots to suit up and one spot to be the second back behind Ekeler. So far, Justin Jackson, Larry Rountree, and Joshua Kelley haven't made an impact on offense.

Ekeler has been vocal since last season that he doesn't have to be the bell cow back. He doesn't need to play every snap.

"That how I've had the most success in staying healthy so, let's keep that going," Ekeler said.

When Melvin Gordon was here, they both got equal snaps. There were even times when Gordon and Ekeler were on the field at the same time. Both could play different roles, and it was adequate for the offense, especially in 2018.

It hasn't been like that this season.

All three running backs have combined for 40 carries for 106 yards, an average of 2.7 yards a carry with no touchdowns.

"Until a guy emerges like 'hey, that's going to be our second back we have to continue to let competition play out and try to get those guys doing the right jobs for us, which I think we are, and then hopefully those guys continue to develop and grow," head coach Brandon Staley said.

There has been a competition for all three backs. Kelley actually has only played the last two games, in which he has shown a little more fire, but his pass blocking needs to improve. Rountree was the third back, but he hasn't played as of late because Kelley has had the nod.

"Justin Jackson has carved out a nice role for us on special teams," Staley explained. "He's kind of a multi-dimensional player for us, gives us a lot of versatility both as a runner receiver pass protector and on special teams."

Jackson has had a weird season as a whole. He started as the number two back in training camp but got hurt in the preseason game against the Rams, which caused him to miss the rest of camp. He has returned but has made more of an impact on special teams.

That is how most of these guys are going to get time with how they play on special teams. Ekeler knows that better than anyone. That is how he made the team back in 2017 as an undrafted free agent.

"Have opportunity, take advantage of it," Ekeler explained. "Eventually, it starts snowballing for you, and so, if you get an opportunity, like, I'm looking for these guys to make plays."

He is the leader of the running back room.

"They're keeping it hard, which is good," Ekeler explained. "That's what you want. You want some type of competition, but in the end, too, I'm like, I'm just hoping one of them is like hey makes a bunch of great plays because that's what we're looking for."

The offense needs their young backs to step up when called upon. They can't have the drop of production that has been happening so far six games in continue to happen.

Ekeler needs breathers at times to stay fresh, which is valuable to the team. Each running back offers something different to the offense. Now it is time for them to show it.

"Ready for someone to step up, and I was like, 'Hey, guys, let's go like someone's got to rise to the occasion, right?' Like, come on," Ekeler explained.

Nuts N' Bolts

· Injury report: LB Drue Tranquill was limited with a chest injury. FS Nasir Adderley (hip) and WR Mike Williams (knee) were full.

· WR Keenan Allen returned to practice after missing Monday due to a dentist appointment.