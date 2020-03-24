Chargers Unveil New Logo, New Uniforms Coming in April

With the Los Angeles Chargers (presumably) moving into the new SoFi Stadium later this year, they have freshened up their look accordingly. The team released a new logo and typeface Tuesday and announced that new uniforms would arrive next month in time for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The new logo does not make any dramatic changes in terms of structure. The bolt does not curve quite as much as the previous iteration, though it shares the same overall concept. The more notable change concerns the colors. The navy outline that previously surrounded the powder blue has disappeared. The new two-toned logo most likely will not engender the fan angst that accompanied the Los Angeles Rams' recent rebrand.

As for the typeface, the "Chargers" portion now includes a lightning element protruding downward from the A. As with the logo, any element of navy has disappeared in favor of simply the powder blue and yellow elements.

How the new uniforms will conform to these aesthetic changes remains unclear. Already, the Chargers have fairly uncluttered uniforms that feature one of the team's multiple shades of blue (though that could conceivably change) as well as a version of the bolt over each shoulder and down the outside piping of the pants. The team has worn a white helmet exclusively since 2007 after using navy as the primary color previously. Though navy does not appear in the new logo or typeface, it could still conceivably have a presence somewhere on the uniform.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH