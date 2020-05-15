Sports Illustrated Ranks Chargers No. 1 Among New Uniforms

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams became the final NFL team with new uniforms for the 2020 season to unveil their new look. The getups, which garnered less-than-stellar reviews from fans and media alike, renewed interest in other uniforms revealed earlier in the offseason, including those from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr used the opportunity to release his definitive rankings of all six new NFL uniforms of the 2020 season. In doing so, he crowned the Chargers as the best of the bunch.

1. Chargers

This was one of the precious few times in life when the finished product matched the emotional sandstorm kicked up by a monumental hype campaign. (Doritos Locos Tacos being another that immediately comes to mind.) With their uniform shift, the Chargers showed they understood both the intimate love affair the general public has with their throwback powder blue uniforms and the blank canvas that accompanies being somewhat of an expansion team in a new market. The result was something responsibly psychedelic, yet ultimately familiar. Various combinations of the powder blue and mustard yellow were pitch perfect, while the additions of the dark and royal blue uniforms were suitable for "Color Rush" type engagements. The numbers on the helmets, a flourish that tickles the fancy of nearly all uniform spotters new and old, helped push them over the top.

As detailed in this space previously, the Chargers' new uniforms pay homage to their past while creating something new and aesthetically pleasing. The powder blue, classic bolt decals, and numbers located on either side of the helmet all recall earlier versions of the uniform without directly quoting any of those iterations. This makes the look both exciting while ultimately creating a feeling of familiarity with which fans can attach themselves.

Other uniforms released this offseason attempted some version of the same approach. The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each went with revised-throwback looks that essentially undoes the gaudier uniforms that directly preceded them. The New England Patriots took some of the elements of their getups from the last two decades and streamlined them. Meanwhile, the Rams and Atlanta Falcons went with a "modern" revision, losing most or all of the charm of their previous uniforms for something that seems unlikely to age well.

But even the best of that group hasn't received nearly as many plaudits as the Chargers', now widely considered one of the best uniforms in the sport, new or old.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH