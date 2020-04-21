Chargers Pay Homage to Past with New Uniforms

The Los Angeles Chargers became one of the last NFL teams to unveil a new uniform in 2020, but the results proved to be worth the wait. On Tuesday, they revealed a redesign that paid homage to their past while creating something new and aesthetically pleasing.

The base uniforms feature either a powder blue or white jersey, each with yellow bolt decals over the shoulders. The Chargers can pair those tops with white or yellow pants, providing four different combinations from which to choose. Los Angeles also has dark-blue and navy-blue options for color rush, though it does not appear that either will pair with any of the base getups.

Perhaps the most noticeable change takes place on the helmet. The new look includes numbers on either side underneath the Chargers' new bolt logo. The team has used numbers this way before, most notably in the 1960s and early '70s and on throwbacks honoring that era. However, the new number decals look different and share a typeface with the new numbers on the jersey for a more streamlined look.

The new uniforms mark the first significant change for the Chargers since 2007, the last season in which they wore a navy helmet. If the NFL removes the one-helmet policy next year as expected, perhaps the team can revive the alternative helmet as part of one of the alternative uniforms in the new set.

Several other NFL teams have unveiled new uniforms this year, including the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Los Angeles Rams will also release new uniforms this offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH