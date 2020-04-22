Chargers Players React to New Uniforms

By acclamation, the Los Angeles Chargers have unveiled the best uniform redesign of the 2020 offseason. While other teams simply turned back the clock on their look or tried an ultra-modern angle that has fallen flat with fans, the Chargers' uniforms have garnered almost universal acclaim since the team released the images Tuesday morning.

While the powder blues have always enjoyed a strong following among NFL observers, the new uniforms streamlined the look, allowing the color to pop. The addition of yellow pants also gives the set more versatility while the number decals located on the side of the helmet provide a nice homage to the franchise's past. And while combinations of those will make up the backbone of the set, Los Angeles also has alternates, one a dark-blue and another an all-navy look.

So far, these have generated plenty of buzz with the fans, and the Chargers' players appear to share in that enthusiasm. Several players such as Joey Bosa and Derwin James appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football as part of the uniform reveal. Many more of the players took to social media Tuesday to discuss the new uniform, some highlighting one particular version as their favorite.

