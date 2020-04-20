ChargerReport
Chargers' New Uniforms: What We Know and Don't Know About the Redesign

Jason B. Hirschhorn

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Chargers will unveil their new uniforms for the 2020 season. The redesign has received plenty of acclaim even though the general public has yet to see them. Players and media who received sneak peeks have universally raved about the getups, a refreshing trend away from the boring and/or uninspired revamps that have appeared elsewhere this offseason.

With that in mind, here is a breakdown of what we know (and what we don't) about the Chargers' new look.

What we know

- The new uniform will focus more heavily (perhaps exclusively) on powder blue and yellow. The Chargers' previous getups certainly featured plenty of each color, but navy remained a major component of the look. Now, with only powder blue and yellow featured in the logo, it seems likely that at least some of the new uniforms will feature no navy at all.

- Already, the Chargers' new uniform has gained traction as one of the best redesigns of the offseason. Granted, the bar here doesn't appear terribly high as the Atlanta Falcons botched their new look, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns essentially went back to a previous one (albeit the right move in both cases), and all of the others thus far representing tweaks rather than brand-new uniforms. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave the most recent glowing endorsement:

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1251261466868678658

- All the uniform reveals thus far included no fewer than three base looks. Some, like the Falcons, have included a fourth (a throwback in their case). The Chargers shouldn't go below three and have enough history to include a fourth as a throwback option.

What we don't know

- The Chargers could reach back into their history for uniform inspiration. If so, they could potentially bring back the numbers on the sides of the helmet, a classic and popular look that the team has used as part of throwbacks in the past. However, it remains totally unclear whether that feature will return as part of the primary uniform or at all.

- While navy has taken a backseat to powder blue and yellow, the Chargers could still use it on an alternate uniform or throwback. Additionally, with the NFL expected to remove its one-helmet policy next offseason, Los Angeles could invoke the navy uniforms of the 1990s at some point in the future.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

