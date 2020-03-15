Chargers Positioned to Benefit in Short Term from Newly Ratified CBA

For the foreseeable future, the NFL will have labor peace with its players. On Sunday, the NFLPA announced that the proposed collective-bargaining agreement had passed a vote of the players, receiving 1,019 ballots in support of ratification against 959 in opposition.

The new CBA comes into effect immediately, striking the final season of the previous version from 2011. With the new agreement in place, the 32 NFL franchises now have a better idea of how to approach the new league year still set to open Monday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the unadjusted salary cap for each team will come in at approximately $198.2 million, a jump of nearly $10 million from the previous year. Additionally, clubs can no longer use both the franchise and transition tags. That change could have substantial ramifications on free agency for those with two tag candidates such as the Dallas Cowboys with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

But the bigger changes will not take effect until after the 2020 calendar year. The NFL can begin expanding the regular season to 17 games as early as 2021 and can add an additional playoff team to each conference as early as the upcoming season. Though the previous CBA technically allowed for the owners to expand the postseason, the new agreement provides an additional sign-off from the players. The league pushed for those changes in large part due to the upcoming broadcast negotiations set to take place later this year.

With the CBA ratified, teams can once again spread out dead money from cuts over multiple seasons by making the moves after June 1 or designating those players as post-June 1 releases. Teams also have more flexibility to move money around in contracts by turning base salaries into signing bonuses, something they could not have done in the final year of previous CBA.

While a significant percentage of players fought against expanding the season -- soon-to-be former Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung argued for reducing the NFL schedule -- the non-stars will reap some benefit from the new CBA. The players increased their cut of gross revenue from 47% to 48% with an additional 0.5% kicking in once the regular season expands to 17 games. The minimum salary will also increase, a boon for the majority of the NFLPA's constituents. In addition, the new agreement expands the game-day rosters to 48 players (two more than in the past) as well as the size and eligibility for practice squads.

While it remains unclear exactly how the ratification of the CBA will play in the Chargers locker room, at least some members opposed it. In addition to Okung's disapproval, center Mike Pouncey objected to the deal, according to his twin brother Maurkice. It stands to reason that, given the 60-vote margin of passage, that other members of the team also opposed the agreement.

While the Chargers already possessed ample cap space with which to operate this offseason, the expanded playoff field could alter the trajectory of their season. The team plays in the AFC West with the reigning-champion Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a major impediment for the division crown and the automatic postseason berth that accompanies it. As a result, Los Angeles' most realistic shot at the playoffs involves securing a wild-card berth. With the field expanding to seven seeds, the club has a better chance of playing into January.

And with those increased playoff odds come a better chance to land star players later this offseason. Already, the Chargers have positioned themselves to make a run at Tom Brady, the price of the 2020 free-agency period. Alternatively, the team could use its more than $50 million in cap space to improve other parts of the roster while securing a quarterback of the future in the 2020 NFL Draft to develop behind veteran Tyrod Taylor. Los Angeles currently holds the No. 6 overall selection.

