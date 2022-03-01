Chargers 2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Pre-combine

Who are the Chargers being linked to in the 2022 NFL Draft ahead of the annual Scouting Combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine is taking shape. General managers and head coaches are scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday and Wednesday, while NFL prospects will take the field and go through a variation of drills which begin Thursday.

Certainly, there will be risers and fallers following the weeklong showcase held at Lucus Oil Stadium. But generally speaking, the combine is more of a tool for talent evaluators to receive more intel on each player. The film in which each prospect has put on display throughout their collegiate careers will still hold the bulk of the weight regarding their draft stock.

As for the Chargers' draft slots, they hold 11 selections (four compensatory picks) across the three-day event. That includes the No. 17 overall pick and three picks inside the first 80 selections.

Prior to the 324 players taking the field in Indianapolis, here’s a look at possible first-round draft targets that national outlets have the Chargers linked to.

NFL.com

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah

Pick: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Analysis: "The Chargers have a solid WR corps (they need to re-sign pending free agent Mike Williams) but they lack a big-time deep threat. Olave would be a perfect fit."

ESPN

Expert: Mel Kiper

Pick: Georgia DE Travon Walker

Analysis: "As I mentioned in my debut mock draft, the Chargers still haven't fixed their yearslong issue defending the run, as they ranked 28th in the league in yards per carry (4.8). If you're looking at a void to fill for a team that is right on the edge of playoff contention, this is a way to do it. The 280-pound Walker could be an ideal fit for L.A.'s 3-4 defense because he's a good run defender who also has some pass-rush ability. He's not a two-down player like his former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis; I think this is too high to take a nose tackle with a low ceiling for sacks. Walker had six for the national champs in 2021."

Expert: Cam Mellor

Pick: NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu

Analysis: "Ikem Ekwonu proved he could hold his own at tackle, yet there are still questions about his size in the NFL. The Mock Draft Simulator takes the plunge here with Ekwonu heading to the Los Angeles Chargers. Rashawn Slater has proven he’s more than ready to be a star at left tackle, so Ekwonu likely filters into one of the guard spots or takes over at right tackle after an adjustment period."

The Draft Network

Expert: Drae Harris

Pick: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Analysis: "The Chargers have found their franchise QB. They’ve also found their left tackle of the future in Rashawn Slater. They continue to invest in their QB by adding protection for him by selecting Trevor Penning.

"Penning has experience playing right tackle and took some reps there at the Senior Bowl. Penning could step in and play on the right side without a steep learning curve because of his experience."

Expert: Steve Palazzolo

Pick: Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

Analysis: "The Chargers did a fantastic job overhauling their offensive line last offseason, but right tackle was still an issue. Raimann can slot in there because Bryan Bulaga is older and injury-prone. In addition, backup Storm Norton struggled in pass protection. Raimann is young to the position, but he still graded at 94.6 overall last season."

