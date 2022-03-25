Skip to main content

NFL Competition Committee: 'There's a Lot of Momentum' Towards Changing Overtime Rules

There is belief that changes to the NFL overtime rules could be coming to the 2022 season.

The NFL's overtime rules have created a lot of buzz the last few seasons. Particularly, when games have gone into overtime during the playoffs. 

Many are of the belief that each team should have the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime instead of the receiving team being able to score a touchdown on their first drive and send the opposing team packing.

Rich McKay, the head of the NFL’s Competition Committee, held a conference call Friday, stating that there is a consensus belief that the overtime rules can be improved to some capacity.

March 20, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; President of the Atlanta Falcons and head of the competition committee chairman Rich McKay answers questions from reporters during a press conference at the annual NFL meetings at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Two overtime rule changes have been proposed:

  • The Titans made a proposal that would allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team who received the ball first converts on a two-point conversion following their touchdown score.
  • The Eagles and Colts have both proposed the same rule change. Their proposal includes each team getting the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.
“I think there’s a lot of momentum to have a change,” McKay said Friday when speaking on behalf of the league's overtime rules. “24 votes is not easy to get.”

In order for a rule to be changed, at least 24 of the 32 NFL teams must vote in favor of the proposal. Voting will take place at the NFL's annual league meetings on March 27-30.

Despite there being notable concerns about the current overtime rules in place, it's not as easy as it may sound to achieve 75% of the votes for one of the proposals.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

