NFL Makes First Major Cancellation Due to COVID-19, More Changes Likely to Come

The spread of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, has become the dominant story internationally, forcing restrictions and cancellations of public gatherings across the globe. The sports world has too felt the effects of the virus in a significant way, with the NBA suspending its season Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the contagion. Meanwhile, other sports leagues banned fans from attending games or canceled them outright.

The effects of the COVID-19 have now caught up with the NFL. On Thursday, the league made its first major cancellation due to the virus, shuttering the annual spring meeting set for March 29 through April 1 in Palm Beach, Florida.

"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell notified the clubs today that after careful consideration and consultation with medical experts, the NFL's annual meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 has been canceled," a statement from the league read. "There will be full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda for the Annual Meeting, at the Spring meeting scheduled for May 19-20."

Though the NFL has only canceled the spring meeting thus far, further schedule changes could occur in the future due to COVID-19. Though the league does not have any games scheduled in the near future, it does have events like the 2020 NFL Draft steadily approaching. In the interim, scouts and coaches from teams plan to attend the pro days held by college programs across the country for their draft-eligible players. The risk associated with the related travel and exposure to crowds could result in the league or individual teams adjusting their plans. Some, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, have already begun limiting the commercial flights for employees.

Other North American sports leagues have taken significant steps to limit exposure to the virus. On Wednesday, the NBA put out a press release to announce the suspension of its season. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice," the statement read. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Shortly after the NBA suspended its season, the NHL put out its own statement. "The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus," the league said in a press release. "The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball has reportedly looked into moving spring-training games to locations less affected by the virus. The NCAA has already announced that its annual "March Madness" basketball tournament will take place without fans.

Currently, the NFL plans to host the upcoming draft in Las Vegas on April 23-25. Numerous fan parties are scheduled to accompany the event. Given the increased awareness and risk associated with COVID-19, the league could scale back those plans or eliminate them altogether. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis suggested as much Wednesday. "The league office, the players association, and the city and the state are working together," Davis told the Dallas Morning News. "They're making a measured decision. Health and safety will always be No. 1."

As of Wednesday night, COVID-19 has infected more than 118,000 people and killed approximately 4,300 worldwide. The United States has confirmed over 1,200 cases with 38 deaths. The World Health Organization has officially declared the virus a pandemic.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH