Chargers 2022 Free Agency: Cap Hits For Each Player Signed or Extended This Offseason
Talk about making a splash this offseason. The Chargers sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after pulling off a blockbuster trade to acquire pass-rusher Khalil Mack. They doubled down on their aggressive push to add star players, landing cornerback J.C. Jackson – the top defender on the free agent market.
The Chargers have used a variety of different forms to build their roster, featuring the avenues of trades, free agent signings, contract tenders and re-signing their own prior to free agency getting underway.
Below is a list of the cap hits for each player the Chargers have signed or extended this offseason. All contract figures are via Over The Cap for the 2022 season.
- Re-signed: Mike Williams – $14 million
- Acquired: Khalil Mack – $8.75 million (restructured)
- Re-Signed: Dustin Hopkins – $1.92 million
- Tendered: Donald Parham – $895K
- Tendered: Jalen Guyton – $965K
- Tendered: Storm Norton – $895K
- Signed: J.C. Jackson – $8 million
- Signed: Sebastian Joseph-Day – $5 million
- Signed: Austin Johnson – $4.5 million
- Signed: Josh Harris – $1.32 million
- Re-signed: Chase Daniel – $2 million
- Re-signed: Christian Covington – $ 1.047 million
- Signed: Gerald Everett – $4 million
- Signed: JK Scott – $965K
As you can see, the Chargers structured most of these contracts with relatively low cap hits this season by backloading the multi-year deals. They restructured Mack's contract by converting $13.5 million of his 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. The move freed up $9 million in cap space, bringing Mack's cap hit for this season down to $8.75 million.
The Chargers also released right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who was set to have a $14 million cap hit this season. The team's decision to cut him saved them $10.75 million against the salary cap.
