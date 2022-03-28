Chargers 2022 Free Agency: Cap Hits For Each Player Signed or Extended This Offseason

What kind of cap hits do the Chargers' new additions have for the 2022 season?

Talk about making a splash this offseason. The Chargers sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after pulling off a blockbuster trade to acquire pass-rusher Khalil Mack. They doubled down on their aggressive push to add star players, landing cornerback J.C. Jackson – the top defender on the free agent market.

The Chargers have used a variety of different forms to build their roster, featuring the avenues of trades, free agent signings, contract tenders and re-signing their own prior to free agency getting underway.

Below is a list of the cap hits for each player the Chargers have signed or extended this offseason. All contract figures are via Over The Cap for the 2022 season.

Nov 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco attends the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Re-signed: Mike Williams – $14 million

Mike Williams – $14 million Acquired: Khalil Mack – $8.75 million (restructured)

Khalil Mack – $8.75 million (restructured) Re-Signed: Dustin Hopkins – $1.92 million

Dustin Hopkins – $1.92 million Tendered: Donald Parham – $895K

Donald Parham – $895K Tendered: Jalen Guyton – $965K

Jalen Guyton – $965K Tendered: Storm Norton – $895K

Storm Norton – $895K Signed: J.C. Jackson – $8 million

J.C. Jackson – $8 million Signed: Sebastian Joseph-Day – $5 million

Sebastian Joseph-Day – $5 million Signed: Austin Johnson – $4.5 million

Austin Johnson – $4.5 million Signed: Josh Harris – $1.32 million

Josh Harris – $1.32 million Re-signed: Chase Daniel – $2 million

Chase Daniel – $2 million Re-signed: Christian Covington – $ 1.047 million

Christian Covington – $ 1.047 million Signed: Gerald Everett – $4 million

Gerald Everett – $4 million Signed: JK Scott – $965K

As you can see, the Chargers structured most of these contracts with relatively low cap hits this season by backloading the multi-year deals. They restructured Mack's contract by converting $13.5 million of his 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. The move freed up $9 million in cap space, bringing Mack's cap hit for this season down to $8.75 million.

The Chargers also released right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who was set to have a $14 million cap hit this season. The team's decision to cut him saved them $10.75 million against the salary cap.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.