Skip to main content

Chargers 2022 Free Agency: Cap Hits For Each Player Signed or Extended This Offseason

What kind of cap hits do the Chargers' new additions have for the 2022 season?

Talk about making a splash this offseason. The Chargers sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after pulling off a blockbuster trade to acquire pass-rusher Khalil Mack. They doubled down on their aggressive push to add star players, landing cornerback J.C. Jackson – the top defender on the free agent market.

The Chargers have used a variety of different forms to build their roster, featuring the avenues of trades, free agent signings, contract tenders and re-signing their own prior to free agency getting underway.

Below is a list of the cap hits for each player the Chargers have signed or extended this offseason. All contract figures are via Over The Cap for the 2022 season.

Nov 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco attends the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Re-signed: Mike Williams – $14 million
  • Acquired: Khalil Mack – $8.75 million (restructured)
  • Re-Signed: Dustin Hopkins – $1.92 million
  • Tendered: Donald Parham – $895K
  • Tendered: Jalen Guyton – $965K
  • Tendered: Storm Norton – $895K
  • Signed: J.C. Jackson – $8 million
  • Signed: Sebastian Joseph-Day – $5 million
  • Signed: Austin Johnson – $4.5 million
  • Signed: Josh Harris – $1.32 million
  • Re-signed: Chase Daniel – $2 million
  • Re-signed: Christian Covington – $ 1.047 million
  • Signed: Gerald Everett – $4 million
  • Signed: JK Scott – $965K
Scroll to Continue

Read More

As you can see, the Chargers structured most of these contracts with relatively low cap hits this season by backloading the multi-year deals. They restructured Mack's contract by converting $13.5 million of his 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. The move freed up $9 million in cap space, bringing Mack's cap hit for this season down to $8.75 million.

The Chargers also released right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who was set to have a $14 million cap hit this season. The team's decision to cut him saved them $10.75 million against the salary cap.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Mid-Free Agency Edition

By Nicholas Cothrel3 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas CothrelMar 26, 2022
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) participates in warmups prior to the Ravens' game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

3 Under-the-Radar Options That Would Bring a Speed Dynamic to the Chargers' Wide Receiver Group

By Nicholas CothrelMar 25, 2022
USATSI_7173022
News

NFL Competition Committee: 'There's a Lot of Momentum' Towards Changing Overtime Rules

By Nicholas CothrelMar 25, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Best Free Agents Still Available for the Chargers

By Nicholas CothrelMar 24, 2022
Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Dan Feeney (66) lines up the offense against the Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Right Tackle Market is Dwindling Down for the Chargers

By Nicholas CothrelMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17481914 (1)
Betting

Chargers Betting Odds For 2022 Season Following First Wave of Free Agency

By Nicholas CothrelMar 22, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Examining RB Sony Michel's Fit With the Chargers

By Connor O'BrienMar 22, 2022