Chargers Rank Top 5 in Contract Value Gained This Offseason
The Chargers sent shockwaves across the NFL prior to free agency getting underway when they traded for pass-rusher Khalil Mack. While they added an All-Pro defender to join Joey Bosa across the defensive line, general manager Tom Telesco made yet another enormous splash just a week later, landing Mr. Interception himself J.C. Jackson on the first day of the negotiating window opening.
Los Angeles went outside of their standard approach from previous years, displaying more aggressiveness than any offseason under Telesco at the helm.
Salary cap expert Jason Fitzgerald, the founder of Over The Cap, ranked all 32 teams for their offseason gains and losses. His rankings were formed by assessing where each team's roster sat by the end of last season compared to how much contract value they lost with pending free agents signing elsewhere, while also determining the value added by new players brought aboard.
The Chargers ranked fifth, trailing the Browns, Dolphins, Jaguars and Broncos.
Fitzgerald categorized the Chargers under his tier of 'The Big Movers' for the 2022 offseason. He wrote the following about the top five teams:
"The clear big movers this offseason were the Browns, Dolphins, Jaguars, Broncos and Chargers. Each of these teams had a net positive gain over $40 million per year for 2022. Each had minimal losses with the exception of the Jaguars who lost over $40 million in contract value to other teams, which ranked 13th in the league. That was made up for by their massive spending spree which ranked 1st in the NFL at nearly $95 million per year. You can argue whether or not the contract values made sense for the players they signed but in the mind of the Jaguars they did. Miami’s number is a bit inflated due to Tyreek Hill counting at $30 million a season, but they would be top 3 even if we pulled him out. The Chargers and Broncos both made major moves. All five of these teams should have major expectations for this year."
Over The Cap's calculation has the Chargers tabbed with adding $63.3 million in APY value gained, $22.4 million in APY value lost, equating to $40.9 million in net APY value.
Players added or retained
- WR Mike Williams
- DE Khalil Mack
- TE Donald Parham Jr.
- WR Jalen Guyton
- K Dustin Hopkins
- CB J.C. Jackson
- DL Austin Johnson
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
- QB Chase Daniel
- OT Storm Norton
- LS Josh Harris
- DL Christian Covington
- TE Gerald Everett
- P JK Scott
Players released or lost
- OT Bryan Bulaga
- OLB Uchenna Nwosu
- DL Justin Jones
- OLB Kyler Fackrell
- LB Kyzir White
- TE Stephen Anderson
Given the players the Chargers have retained this offseason combined with those who were signed in free agency, it's not hard to see why they've received a ranking inside the top five. Clearly, the bar has been raised for what’s expected in the season ahead.
Last year, they were on the brink of getting into the playoffs, and now with an offseason full of additions that assist a handful of their team needs, the Chargers' roster is head and shoulders better than where they sat a season ago.
Particularly, the upgrade to the defensive line figures to deliver the most impact this season. The Chargers finished last year bottom-three in stopping the run, allowing 139 yards per game. With Mack, Joseph-Day and Johnson expected to serve notable roles this season, stopping the run should no longer be the Chargers' Achilles heel.
