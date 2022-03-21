Skip to main content

LB Kyzir White Remains Unsigned as Week 2 of Free Agency Begins

Linebacker Kyzir White, one of the Chargers' top free agents this offseason, remains unsigned.

As NFL free agency rolls into Week 2, a good portion of the top free agents have found their news homes – and in some cases, returned to their former team.

Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu and defensive tackle Justin Jones have signed with the Seahawks and Bears. But among the notable Chargers players who've hit the free agent market and remain unsigned is linebacker Kyzir White.

White, 25, is still a young player whose best football is likely ahead of him. He put together a career year last season with the Chargers in his most expansive role, collecting a team-high 144 tackles, one sack, four quarterback hits, two interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates after a tackle in the first half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft, White is coming off his rookie contract in which he signed a four-year, $3.1 million deal which included a $654,441 signing bonus. 

Now, given White's productivity during last season's contract year, the consensus was that he'd have a strong market. But as free agency has progressed – now a week into things – White still remains available.

Could the Chargers bring him back? Yes, but that hinges on the asking price he's looking for. The Chargers have already done their bulk of big-game hunting, so they’re now situated to find cost-effective deals at this point in free agency.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The holdup on White could be the contract he's seeking. But on the flip side, it may be teams holding out on linebackers until Bobby Wagner and Joe Schobert – the top two available players at the position – sign with a team. Until then, it could be a standstill.

USATSI_17117633

The longer White sits out there, the more I wonder if he becomes more inclined to return to the Chargers. They know exactly what he's capable of providing, whereas opposing teams could be hesitant to give a player a noteworthy contract after setting career highs in nearly every statical category.

The Chargers have reshaped their identity on defense across the last two weeks. From trading for pass-rusher Khalil Mack to landing cornerback J.C. Jackson and run-stuffing defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, the defensive personnel looks head and shoulder better than where they sat just a season ago.

But one position they haven’t added to this offseason on defense is inside linebacker. When the Chargers are in their base package, they lack a third linebacker to join Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill in the middle.

If White's market continues to show signs of drying up, I could see him taking a one-year deal to bet on himself in an attempt to get a multi-year contract next offseason.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco attends the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers NFL Draft Needs After Phase One of Free Agency

By Nicholas Cothrel5 hours ago
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-Free Agency, Phase One

By Nicholas Cothrel6 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas Cothrel21 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett (81) celebrates a touchdown scored by running back Chris Carson (not pictured) during the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers, TE Gerald Everett Agree to Two-Year Deal

By Nicholas Cothrel21 hours ago
Nov 11, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco looks on before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

How the Chargers' Early Moves in Free Agency Have Positioned Them to Navigate the Rest of the Offseason

By Nicholas CothrelMar 19, 2022
Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Billy Turner (77) against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

3 Free Agent Right Tackles the Chargers Should Pursue

By MJ HurleyMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17366305
News

Chargers Free Agency News: DT Justin Jones Signs With Bears

By Nicholas CothrelMar 18, 2022
Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) runs on to the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Getting to Know Chargers New DT Austin Johnson

By Nicholas CothrelMar 18, 2022