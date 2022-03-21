LB Kyzir White Remains Unsigned as Week 2 of Free Agency Begins

As NFL free agency rolls into Week 2, a good portion of the top free agents have found their news homes – and in some cases, returned to their former team.

Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu and defensive tackle Justin Jones have signed with the Seahawks and Bears. But among the notable Chargers players who've hit the free agent market and remain unsigned is linebacker Kyzir White.

White, 25, is still a young player whose best football is likely ahead of him. He put together a career year last season with the Chargers in his most expansive role, collecting a team-high 144 tackles, one sack, four quarterback hits, two interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates after a tackle in the first half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft, White is coming off his rookie contract in which he signed a four-year, $3.1 million deal which included a $654,441 signing bonus.

Now, given White's productivity during last season's contract year, the consensus was that he'd have a strong market. But as free agency has progressed – now a week into things – White still remains available.

Could the Chargers bring him back? Yes, but that hinges on the asking price he's looking for. The Chargers have already done their bulk of big-game hunting, so they’re now situated to find cost-effective deals at this point in free agency.

The holdup on White could be the contract he's seeking. But on the flip side, it may be teams holding out on linebackers until Bobby Wagner and Joe Schobert – the top two available players at the position – sign with a team. Until then, it could be a standstill.

The longer White sits out there, the more I wonder if he becomes more inclined to return to the Chargers. They know exactly what he's capable of providing, whereas opposing teams could be hesitant to give a player a noteworthy contract after setting career highs in nearly every statical category.

The Chargers have reshaped their identity on defense across the last two weeks. From trading for pass-rusher Khalil Mack to landing cornerback J.C. Jackson and run-stuffing defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, the defensive personnel looks head and shoulder better than where they sat just a season ago.

But one position they haven’t added to this offseason on defense is inside linebacker. When the Chargers are in their base package, they lack a third linebacker to join Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill in the middle.

If White's market continues to show signs of drying up, I could see him taking a one-year deal to bet on himself in an attempt to get a multi-year contract next offseason.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.