The Right Tackle Market is Dwindling Down for the Chargers

Time is ticking for the Chargers to fill their need at right tackle.

During the first week of free agency, the Chargers addressed a handful of team needs. But one area of their roster that still needs some level of assistance is at right tackle.

The Chargers released Bryan Bulaga last week, saving $10.75 million in cap space.

Following Bulaga's release, the Chargers were expected to emerge as a team lurking the market for a starting right tackle. While there's still time to do so, the market is slowly but surely dwindling down.

The Chargers also tendered Storm Norton, who made 15 starts last season in place of Bulaga, but had notable deficiencies in pass blocking. While Norton is back, he's more of a swing tackle option rather than a player cut out to serve as the starting right tackle over the complexity of an entire season.

The Chargers still have minimal cap space at their disposal but the options to fill the void are becoming fewer as the days go by.

The most notable candidates are Billy Turner and Daryl Williams to slot in at right tackle.

Turner's skillset comes with versatility, having played guard early on in his career before shifting over to tackle during his last two seasons in Green Bay. In 810 offensive snaps played last season, Turner held his opposition to three sacks, per PFF.

As for Williams, he's been a steady force across the Bills' offensive line the last two seasons, playing every single game during that span. Given that Bulaga missed 23 games over the last two years, the Chargers are in dire need to plug the right tackle spot with a player that is consistently available. Williams played 1,172 offensive snaps in 2021, surrendering four sacks, per PFF.

If the Chargers don't land one of these two options, the other remaining candidates come with some level of uncertainty. Whether that’s as a result of them coming off an injury or because they've particularly played on the left side, there aren't that many bonafide free agents left that are a plug-and-play right tackle.

The longer things go without the Chargers finding a right tackle, the more I see it likely that they draft one in the first-round. Last year, they struck gold in finding Rashawn Slater with the 13th overall pick.

While it would be far-fetched to assume the Chargers could land another first-round tackle that will go on to post Pro Bowl honors in just his first NFL season as Slater did, there are a handful of early prospects that fit the billing that the Chargers need.

