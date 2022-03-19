3 Free Agent Right Tackles the Chargers Should Pursue

Exploring right tackle options for the Chargers that still remain available on the free agent market.

Last year, the Chargers revamped their offensive line and the results signaled that was a quality investment. But with Bryan Bulaga released this week, the Chargers find themselves in the market for a new starting right tackle.

The Chargers have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and keeping him upright is a must as the team looks to build upon what they developed in 2021.

Last year's first-round pick Rashawn Slater produced a Pro Bowl season during his rookie campaign. Now, the Chargers are in pursuit to solidify the right side, giving Herbert two polarizing tackles to keep him clean in the pocket.

With protecting Herbert being a top priority, there are a few intriguing options on the free agent market still available. Lets get into it.

Billy Turner

Turner spent the last three years in Green Bay, protecting the right side of Aaron Rodgers. Turner was cut from the Packers on Monday in part of being a cap-cut causality.

The veteran offensive lineman still has multiple years of high-quality play left in him, and he can play inside as well, if needed. Turner is someone who can provide veteran leadership and versatility to a Chargers' team that has signaled they’re going 'all-in' this season. Turner's wealth of knowledge in playing under the bright lights of the playoffs, including four postseason starts, brings another dimension to the Chargers' front five.

Expected Salary: $5-$8 million

Daryl Williams

Another option that protected the right side of a top-notch quarterback last season, Williams played 97% of the Bills' offensive snaps in 2021. At 30-years-old, Williams still has plenty of good football left in him.

Williams is expected to be a bit more pricy than Turner, but the return on investment speaks volumes. Williams has played every game the last two seasons, showing he's a workhorse who remains available – something Bulaga was not able to do during his time in Los Angeles. Williams is a candidate who could draw a multi-year deal based on how his market is designed to shape up.

Expected Salary: $8-$10 million

La’el Collins

After playing in Dallas for six seasons, Collins is the most prominent right tackle on the market. Dallas was unable to find a trade partner, partly due to the contract they would’ve been required to take on, so the 28-year-old standout right tackle is open for business.

Certainly, Collins would be the most expensive option. But the Chargers did create additional cap space on Friday with a Khalil Mack contract restructure, per ESPN's Field Yates, which created $9 million in extra spending dollars. Collins is the best offensive lineman out there and he unequivocally would lock down the right side for Herbert with his stout efforts in pass protection.

Expected salary: $10-$12 million

Other Notes

Now, there are plenty of other options. Free agents such as Trent Brown, Germain Ifedi, Zach Banner and Brandon Shell could all be cost-effective options. While there's always a chance that Chargers general manager Tom Telesco looks to pair another top offensive tackle in the draft alongside Slater, adding another veteran should surely be in the cards.

If the Chargers opt to draft their right tackle of the future, they could target Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa, who is pegged to be a mid to late-round pick.

