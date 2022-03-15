Chargers Take Care of Biggest Need Early on in Free Agency by Retooling Defensive Line

The Chargers have made it a point of emphasis to remake the interior spots of their defensive line in the early goings of free agency.

The NFL's free agency legal tampering window opened Monday, allowing teams to negotiate future contracts that can become official as soon as Wednesday, at the start of the new league year.

The Chargers wasted no time, coming to an agreement with three players on Day 1 of free agency, including two interior defensive lineman.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco followed suit with the moves he made last week when the team re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract and traded for pass-rusher Khalil Mack from the Bears.

On Monday, the Chargers came to terms with cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive lineman Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

The biggest hole for the Chargers entering free agency was interior defensive lineman. Last year's players, Linval Joseph and Justin Jones, who played prominent roles last season, are both free agents.

The Chargers also finished last season allowing the third-most rushing yards per game last season (138.9) and a big reason for that, stemmed from their inability to clog running lanes – specifically from the defensive tackle position.

Now, the Chargers add Joseph-Day and Johnson, who are high-end run defenders. Joseph-Day played just seven games last season because of a torn pectoral muscle, but when on the field, he was ultra-productive in offering run support.

Joseph-Day finished last season with the highest run-stop percentage (15.5%) among interior defensive lineman with 100+ runs defense snaps, whereas Johnson finished 15th (10.4%) last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Not to mention, the addition of Khalil Mack will also uplift the Chargers' run defense. During Mack's four-year stint in Chicago, the Bears defense held opponents to 3.8 yards per rushing attempt with the All-Pro defender on the field, compared to 4.5 yards per attempt with him sidelined. Not only is Mack a fierce pass-rusher but he holds his own against the run.

Former first-round pick Jerry Tillery figures to place third in the pecking order among the Chargers' interior defensive lineman. While he'll still perhaps have a role, increasing the depth at the position could let him play more freely. Tillery set career highs in tackles (51), TFLs (6) and sacks (4.5) last season.

