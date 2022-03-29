NFL Owners Approve New Overtime Rule For Playoffs
The NFL's overtime rules are enduring a change – for the playoffs.
On Tuesday at the Annual League Meetings, NFL owners have approved the proposed rule change offered by the Colts and Eagles, which will allow each team to possess the ball in overtime during the playoffs, the league announced.
The overtime rules will remain the same for the regular season.
The vote which passed the new rule included 29 owners voting to change the overtime rule for postseason play and three owners who voted in favor to keep the rule the same. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Bengals, Dolphins and Vikings were among the teams that voted against the new proposal.
The move to adjust the overtime rule in the playoffs comes just two months after outrage was sparked following the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills AFC Divisional Round matchup when quarterback Josh Allen did not receive an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime after Patrick Mahomes led the Cheifs on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, putting the game to an end without the Bills being able to respond.
Across the last 10 seasons, teams who won the coin toss in overtime were 10-2 and all 10 of those victories came from a first possession touchdown.
