NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Chargers Move to No. 17 After Jaguars Win

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Following a convincing 45-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers have improved to No. 17 in the Week 15 edition of Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings.

Sports Illustrated explains the change:

"Philip Rivers and the Bolts hung 31 unanswered on the Jags to snap their recent three-game skid. Rivers kept it tidy (16-of-22, 314 yards, 3 TDs, 154.4 rating) and let Austin Ekeler (101 rushing yards, 112 passing, TD) gash up the Jacksonville defense, most notably on this 84-yard catch-and-run."

Rivers enjoyed the finest statistical performance of his career Sunday, posting a career-best 154.4 passer rating after tossing for 314 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. He played decisively, avoiding most pressure by locating open receivers and delivering the ball quickly. Not bad for a quarterback who turned 38 that day.

Of course, a considerable amount of that production came from his receivers making plays after the catch. Ekeler's touchdown came off a screen play against a Jaguars defense in zero coverage. The third-year running back needed little help after the initial blocks to reach the end zone. Hunter Henry's 30-yard touchdown came on a leak play in which Jacksonville had no one near the big tight end. Henry ran the final 10 or so yards untouched before breaking some tackles at the goal line for the score.

Still, Rivers' touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Williams required a well-placed ball. The veteran signal-caller provided exactly that, allowing Williams to haul in the pass mid-flight and let his momentum carry him into the end zone.

The Chargers also saw some slight improvement elsewhere on the internet. ESPN placed them at No. 21 this week, an increase of one spot. Similarly, CBS Sports moved them up one spot to No. 22. Sporting News also placed Los Angeles in that position, an increase of three spots from the previous week.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

News

Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis designed the play on which tight end Hunter Henry caught a 30-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

The Chargers remain slotted for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft despite beating the Jaguars 45-10 on Sunday.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers discusses the "fun day" the offense had in Jacksonville, including a breakdown of Austin Ekeler's 84-yard touchdown.

The Chargers sent Denzel Perryman and Roderic Teamer home before Sunday's game against the Jaguars over a "coach's decision."