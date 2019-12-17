NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Chargers Fall to No. 20 After Blowout Loss to Vikings

The Los Angeles Chargers' 39-10 blowout loss this past Sunday dropped them to 5-9 on the season and outside the teens in Sports Illustrated's Week 16 NFL power rankings. The team now ranks 20th overall, a drop of three spots from the previous week.

Here is how Sports Illustrated explained the Chargers' ranking this week:

"Disgusting brand of football put forth by the Chargers on Sunday in a game where they matched their opponents in total yards but lost by 29 points. The culprit? Seven turnovers, including six total from Phillip Rivers (three INTs, fumble) and Melvin Gordon (two fumbles), that led to 20 Minnesota points."

Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings started fairly typically for the Chargers. With less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, Los Angeles trailing by two points with a chance to score the go-ahead field goal or touchdown right before halftime.

Instead, the Vikings strip-sacked quarterback Philip Rivers and returned the loose ball to the end zone to extend their lead to 19-10. From there, the Chargers could do little to slow the onslaught, finishing the game with seven total turnovers.

"Seven turnovers. We got our ass kicked in all three phases. Any questions?" Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn said following the game. "We had seven fumbles all year, so we can hold on to the football. It was bad. I give [Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer] and his staff a lot of credit because they forced those turnovers, but we've got to do a better job, period."

The Chargers didn't fare much better elsewhere on the internet. ESPN slotted them in at No. 21, a drop of three from Week 15. Yahoo Sports went even lower, placing them at No. 23 due to the loss. CBS Sports came in lower still, moving them four spots down to No. 26.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH