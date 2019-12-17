Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Chargers Fall to No. 20 After Blowout Loss to Vikings

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers' 39-10 blowout loss this past Sunday dropped them to 5-9 on the season and outside the teens in Sports Illustrated's Week 16 NFL power rankings. The team now ranks 20th overall, a drop of three spots from the previous week.

Here is how Sports Illustrated explained the Chargers' ranking this week:

"Disgusting brand of football put forth by the Chargers on Sunday in a game where they matched their opponents in total yards but lost by 29 points. The culprit? Seven turnovers, including six total from Phillip Rivers (three INTs, fumble) and Melvin Gordon (two fumbles), that led to 20 Minnesota points."

Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings started fairly typically for the Chargers. With less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, Los Angeles trailing by two points with a chance to score the go-ahead field goal or touchdown right before halftime.

Instead, the Vikings strip-sacked quarterback Philip Rivers and returned the loose ball to the end zone to extend their lead to 19-10. From there, the Chargers could do little to slow the onslaught, finishing the game with seven total turnovers.

"Seven turnovers. We got our ass kicked in all three phases. Any questions?" Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn said following the game. "We had seven fumbles all year, so we can hold on to the football. It was bad. I give [Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer] and his staff a lot of credit because they forced those turnovers, but we've got to do a better job, period."

The Chargers didn't fare much better elsewhere on the internet. ESPN slotted them in at No. 21, a drop of three from Week 15. Yahoo Sports went even lower, placing them at No. 23 due to the loss. CBS Sports came in lower still, moving them four spots down to No. 26.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Williams' Emergence a Silver Lining in Otherwise Disappointing Chargers Season

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Despite the Chargers falling well short of expectation in 2019, the emergence of Mike Williams as a star wideout provides a silver lining.

Philip Rivers Acknowledges Next 2 Games Could be Last with Chargers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

After committing four turnovers against the Vikings, Philip Rivers acknowledges that he might only have two more games as the Chargers' starting quarterback.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon: 'You Fumble Once, It's Like You Fumbled 3 Times'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon discusses his two lost fumbles and the team's seven turnovers during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Vikings.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on the Chargers' turnovers against the Vikings:

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The OC Register on Chargers QB Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon Combine for 6 Turnovers in 39-10 Loss to Vikings

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers threw three picks and lost a fumble against the Vikings, raising his turnover total to 21.

Vikings-Chargers Inactives: Adam Thielen Officially Returns from Hamstring Injury

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will return Sunday after missing nearly two months with a hamstring injury.

Chargers How to Watch and Game Center: Vikings (9-4) at Chargers (5-8)

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Log in and join the in-game discussion as for the game-day open thread for Vikings at Chargers.

Chargers Rule Out CB Desmond King for Week 15 vs. Vikings

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers ruled out cornerback Desmond King for Sunday's game against the Vikings for non-injury related reasons.

Austin Ekeler Worth a Multiyear Deal to the Chargers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers know they have something special in Austin Ekeler. Now, the rest of the NFL does as well.