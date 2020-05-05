ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

NFL Power Rankings: Chargers Still Back of League Following Draft

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers filled several of their short- and long-term holes during the 2020 NFL Draft, acquiring a quarterback of the future (Justin Herbert), a play-making off-ball linebacker (Kenneth Murray), depth in the backfield (Joshua Kelley), and more.

However, those additions have yet to make a convincing argument to some that the Chargers deserve a spot among the top half of the NFL. In the latest ESPN power rankings, the team came in 24th, behind all three other teams in the AFC West.

24. Los Angeles Chargers

Post-free-agency ranking: 24

Players who benefited: OTs Sam Tevi and Trey Pipkins. It was widely predicted that the Chargers would look for their future left tackle in the draft. However, they did not select an offensive lineman, despite trading up to make a second first-round pick (linebacker Kenneth Murray). Their decision not to draft an offensive lineman must point to their confidence that an internal candidate is ready to take over. Tevi's and Pipkins' names have been the two most often mentioned by Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco.

The Chargers currently lack a proven commodity at left tackle, the result of an offseason trade that sent Pro Bowl veteran Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for guard Trai Turner. That deal, along with the free-agent signing of Bryan Bulaga, secured the right side of Los Angeles' offensive line. However, it left Trey Pipkins, Trent Scott, Sam Tevi, and Forrest Lamp as the remaining options for the team for Okung's vacated spot.

How that competition plays out could well determine who quickly the revamp of the Chargers' offensive system unfolds. The team has high hopes for Pipkins, a third-round pick from a year ago. But his play in 2019 suggests he'll have to improve significantly to become a full-time starter, and the lack of a traditional offseason due to COVID-19 will make that growth more difficult. Scott and Tevi project better as swing tackles while Lamp has played most of his career along the interior.

Perhaps if Pipkins falters and the Chargers don't feel comfortable with one of the other options, general manager Tom Telesco could pursue a veteran option on the open market. Jason Peters, the former All-Pro with a wealth of experience, remains unsigned and could potentially fill in at left tackle for one more season. Adding Peters could provide a bridge to a future starter, whether someone already on the roster or a player acquired next offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Had Sixth Most Dropped Picks in 2019

Philip Rivers totaled 20 interceptions last season, but he could have produced eight more if not for drops by the defense.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Plays like Madden 'Create-a-Player'

Kenneth Murray's position coach from Oklahoma compares him to a created player in Madden.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Bronco Mendenhall: Chargers WR Joe Reed a 'One-Size-Fits-All' Weapon

New Chargers wide receiver Joe Reed received a major endorsement from his former college coach, Bronco Mendenhall.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Not Expecting International Games in 2020

The NFL doesn't expect to play games outside of United States borders in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL 2020 Schedule Release to Include Full 17 Weeks

The NFL plans to start on time and will release a full 17-week, 16-game schedule later this month.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Hopes to Play 'Everywhere' on Defense in 2020

Derwin James hopes the Chargers move him around the defense even more in 2020 than they have in the past.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers QB Justin Herbert embraces competition with Tyrod Taylor

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

redpanda2020

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Predicted NFL Career at Age 9

New Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert actually predicted his NFL career as early as the fourth grade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers Guard Michael Schofield Signs with Panthers

Michael Schofield reunites with his old position coach in Carolina.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker