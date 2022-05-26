Los Angeles Chargers: NFL Announces Roster Cut Dates
The NFL has released the official dates for roster cuts throughout the preseason.
Teams will work through OTAs and mandatory minicamp before having to trim their roster during training camp and the preseason. The NFL will follow the same procedure they used last season, gradually cutting the roster with three deadline dates in mind rather than one imposing release just ahead of the start of the regular season.
Cuts will go from 90 players to 85, 85 to 80, before the final cutdown of 80 to 53.
Release date schedule:
- Aug. 16: Cut from 90 to 85
- Aug. 23: Cut from 85 to 80
- Aug. 30: Cut from 80 to 53
The Chargers are currently in phase three of their offseason program, holding voluntary OTA practices which end on June 9. Mandatory minicamp will follow, spanning from June 14-15.
