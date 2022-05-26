Skip to main content

Los Angeles Chargers: NFL Announces Roster Cut Dates

The dates for NFL roster cuts this offseason have been revealed.

The NFL has released the official dates for roster cuts throughout the preseason.

Teams will work through OTAs and mandatory minicamp before having to trim their roster during training camp and the preseason. The NFL will follow the same procedure they used last season, gradually cutting the roster with three deadline dates in mind rather than one imposing release just ahead of the start of the regular season.

Cuts will go from 90 players to 85, 85 to 80, before the final cutdown of 80 to 53. 

May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Release date schedule:

  • Aug. 16: Cut from 90 to 85
  • Aug. 23: Cut from 85 to 80
  • Aug. 30: Cut from 80 to 53
The Chargers are currently in phase three of their offseason program, holding voluntary OTA practices which end on June 9. Mandatory minicamp will follow, spanning from June 14-15.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a touchdown in the second half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
