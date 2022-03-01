Chargers' 2022 NFL Scouting Combine preview: What to know for the week ahead
Arguably the most important week of the draft process kicks off Tuesday in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Draft prospects will meet with teams, hold press conferences with the media, go through a variety of different drills and be assessed for medical checks which serve each team the adequate information regarding each player’s health status.
While NFL teams embark on a weeklong journey of thorough evaluations, a significant amount of head coaches and general managers will also hold a combine press conference. In most instances, this will be the first time each general manager and head coach will speak publicly since the 2021 season came to a close.
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is scheduled at the podium on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT and coach Brandon Staley will speak Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. PT inside the Indiana Convention Center
It's probable that both Telesco and Staley keep their information close to the vest as they dig deep into their evaluations and team-building tactics, but at the very least, questions will be asked about their offseason plans to some extent.
All things considered, here are a few aspects to keep in mind for the week ahead as the Chargers' staff maneuver the ins and outs of the draft process.
Draft Picks
- First-round, pick No. 17
- Second-round, pick No. 48
- Third-round, pick No. 79
- Fourth-round, pick No. 121
- Fifth-round, pick No. 159
- Sixth-round, pick No. 193
- Sixth-round comp, pick No. 215
- Seventh-round, pick No. 234
- Seventh-round comp, Pick No. 253
- Seventh-round comp, Pick No. 254
- Seventh-round comp, Pick No. 256
*draft slots are via tankathon.com
Positional Needs
- Right tackle
- Defensive tackle
- Edge
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Right guard
- Running Back
- Tight End
Salary Cap Space
The Chargers have $56.3 million in cap space this offseason, per Over the Cap. That marks the third-most in the NFL. Meanwhile, if the Chargers have ambitions of re-singing a handful of their pending free agents, featuring wide receiver Mike Williams, defensive end Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Kyzir White to name a few, a decent bulk of their cap space will figure to be spent on retaining internal options.