Chargers' 2022 NFL Scouting Combine preview: What to know for the week ahead

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to get underway, here's everything you need to know leading up to the event as it pertains to the Chargers.

Arguably the most important week of the draft process kicks off Tuesday in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Draft prospects will meet with teams, hold press conferences with the media, go through a variety of different drills and be assessed for medical checks which serve each team the adequate information regarding each player’s health status.

While NFL teams embark on a weeklong journey of thorough evaluations, a significant amount of head coaches and general managers will also hold a combine press conference. In most instances, this will be the first time each general manager and head coach will speak publicly since the 2021 season came to a close.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is scheduled at the podium on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT and coach Brandon Staley will speak Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. PT inside the Indiana Convention Center

It's probable that both Telesco and Staley keep their information close to the vest as they dig deep into their evaluations and team-building tactics, but at the very least, questions will be asked about their offseason plans to some extent.

All things considered, here are a few aspects to keep in mind for the week ahead as the Chargers' staff maneuver the ins and outs of the draft process.

Draft Picks

Jun 1, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • First-round, pick No. 17
  • Second-round, pick No. 48
  • Third-round, pick No. 79
  • Fourth-round, pick No. 121
  • Fifth-round, pick No. 159
  • Sixth-round, pick No. 193
  • Sixth-round comp, pick No. 215
  • Seventh-round, pick No. 234
  • Seventh-round comp, Pick No. 253
  • Seventh-round comp, Pick No. 254
  • Seventh-round comp, Pick No. 256

*draft slots are via tankathon.com

Positional Needs

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley calls a play in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
  • Right tackle
  • Defensive tackle
  • Edge
  • Wide Receiver
  • Cornerback
  • Right guard
  • Running Back
  • Tight End

Salary Cap Space

Apr 22, 2019; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco at a press conference prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have $56.3 million in cap space this offseason, per Over the Cap. That marks the third-most in the NFL. Meanwhile, if the Chargers have ambitions of re-singing a handful of their pending free agents, featuring wide receiver Mike Williams, defensive end Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Kyzir White to name a few, a decent bulk of their cap space will figure to be spent on retaining internal options.

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
