Five More Chargers Named to 2022 NFL Top 100 Players List

Five more Chargers have cracked the Top 100 Players List voted by their peers.

COSTA MESA – The NFL revealed the first half of the Top 100 Players List last week, with center Corey Linsley coming in at No. 60 and left tackle Rashawn Slater cracking the list at No. 79.

The rankings are based upon their peers, with those across the league submitting how they believe each player stacks up.

On Sunday, the NFL released players ranked 50-21. Five more Chargers were named to the list, giving them a total of seven players who've been recognized as top 100 players.

Here are the newest Chargers added to the Top 100 List:

  • No. 30: DE Joey Bosa
  • No. 35: WR Keenan Allen
  • No. 40: QB Justin Herbert
  • No. 43: S Derwin James
  • No. 46: RB Austin Ekeler
The league has yet to announce the Top 20 players, which will be revealed on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 5:00 PM PT on NFL Network.

