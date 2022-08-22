Five More Chargers Named to 2022 NFL Top 100 Players List

COSTA MESA – The NFL revealed the first half of the Top 100 Players List last week, with center Corey Linsley coming in at No. 60 and left tackle Rashawn Slater cracking the list at No. 79.

The rankings are based upon their peers, with those across the league submitting how they believe each player stacks up.

On Sunday, the NFL released players ranked 50-21. Five more Chargers were named to the list, giving them a total of seven players who've been recognized as top 100 players.

Here are the newest Chargers added to the Top 100 List:

No. 30: DE Joey Bosa

DE Joey Bosa No. 35: WR Keenan Allen

WR Keenan Allen No. 40: QB Justin Herbert

QB Justin Herbert No. 43: S Derwin James

S Derwin James No. 46: RB Austin Ekeler

The league has yet to announce the Top 20 players, which will be revealed on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 5:00 PM PT on NFL Network.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.