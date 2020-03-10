Chargers Not Awarded Compensatory Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft just over a month away, the league announced the distribution of this year's allotment of compensatory picks Tuesday. The Los Angeles Chargers did not receive a comp pick due to moves they made in free agency the prior year.

Every offseason, the NFL distributes 32 compensatory picks to teams based on a formula of unrestricted free agents lost, unrestricted free agents signed, and the contracts given to those players the previous year. The Chargers lost wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who signed a lucrative multiyear deal with the Oakland Raiders. While that departure would normally accrue a comp pick, Los Angeles added quarterback Tyrod Taylor and linebacker Thomas Davis. Those moves canceled out any pick the team would have otherwise received for Williams.

For years, teams could not incorporate comp picks into trades. However, the NFL changed its rules prior to the 2017 draft, adding value to those selections. As the Chargers did not receive any additional draft capital, they stand to enter the draft with just the typical allotment of seven picks (one in each round).

Elsewhere, the New England Patriots led the NFL in comp picks acquired, netting four total and two within the top 100 selections. The Patriots rank second overall in comp picks amassed since 1994, trailing only the Baltimore Ravens (52 in total) and tied with Dallas Cowboys (43). The Chargers do not rank in the top third of the league over that span and have used just two since 2010. Those picks turned into linebacker Jatavis Brown (No. 175 overall, 2016) and running back Justin Jackson (No. 251 overall, 2018).

With the Chargers expected to make a push for a veteran quarterback such as the Patriots' Tom Brady in free agency this offseason, they might go another year without landing a comp pick.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH