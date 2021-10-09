Chargers o-line must contain Garrett and Clowney on Sunday

The offensive line was a focal point in the offseason for the organization. They knew that with a superstar quarterback in Justin Herbert, they would need an offensive line to protect him. Four changes were made.

It has held up so far this season except for right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who is on IR with a back injury. The offensive line has given up seven sacks, which is near the best in the league.

They added Storm Norton to the right side with Bulaga's injury, and he did struggle against Micah Parsons. He has been more consistent since that week two matchup.

On Sunday, they will have their biggest test of the season so far, facing the Cleveland Browns pass rush of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. They have sacked the opposing quarterback eight times in four games.

"The combination of power, speed, quickness, explosiveness," quarterback Justin Herbert said. "All the things they're able to do are incredible, and we have to have a solid protection plan going into the game, so we have a chance on Sunday."

There were some questions about whether Garrett would play on Sunday because an ankle injury had slowed him down. He didn't practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday, and back to no practicing on Friday.

He said on Friday he would play regardless of basically not practicing this week.

"When I go out there, it's in the back of my mind," Garrett said about the injury. "I'm putting 100% out there. I put my body on the line I don't care about know what happens to me it's all about the team."

Garrett is coming off a monster tear the last two games. He had 4.5 sacks against the Chicago Bears two weeks ago and .5 a sack last weekend against Minnesota but had four quarterback hits on Kirk Cousins.

"I don't know if there's a better defensive end/pass rusher in the NFL," Lombardi said. "He's impressive. It's going to be a challenge, and he's going to win some battles."

The offensive line has their work cut out for them having to block both pass rushers.

Both players are former first overall picks. Everyone remembers Clowney's video when he knocked that Michigan player's helmet clear off when he was at South Carolina. Garrett is known for his athleticism coming out of Texas A&M and disruptive. He was also coming out of the same school that produced Von Miller.

The Browns have a lot of playmakers on the defensive line, along with Garrett.

"He's a guy who can ruin your day by himself very quickly," Lombardi said. "Clowney, too, and Takkarist [McKinley] is playing really well. I have some experience playing against him in Atlanta. He's really popping off the film as you watch the Browns."

During his media session on Friday, Garrett mentioned that he is impressed with Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater, and it will be a battle between them.

He also spoke about Herbert playing at a high level. He has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions the last two games. He has been hit 27 times in four games, so the offensive line will need to protect him from the former first overall pass-rushing duo.

"I feel like he's progressing a long way just like (Rashawn) Slater," Garrett explained. "Now they are wiser than the years that they've been in the league, and they've studied the game a lot. He's able to make throws on time, and we got to keep off his rhythm."