Skip to main content

Oday Aboushi Sends Thank You Message to Chargers Fans

Oday Aboushi's Twitter post to Chargers fans indicates he won't be back with the team.

Former Chargers right guard Oday Aboushi signaled he won't be back with team, taking to Twitter and thanking fans for their support over the last year.

Aboushi, who currently remains a free agent, signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract last offseason in which he went on to make five starts until a torn ACL in the Week 5 game against the Browns sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

"Bolt fam, I appreciate y’all. The love, support and well wishes mean a lot. Just know I did everything asked/possible to be back, unfortunately I could only control so much. Grateful for y’all and my time in the powder blues," Aboushi wrote via his official Twitter account.

The Chargers found their new starting right guard in the draft, selecting Zion Johnson out of Boston College with the 17th overall pick. That made Aboushi's chances of returning particularly thin and on Thursday, it appears the thought of him coming back to the Chargers for another go-around has finally sailed.

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers also added Jamaree Salyer out of Georgia in the sixth-round for depth purposes, filling another role as it pertained to the offensive line needs. Salyer's final colligate season was played at left tackle, but the Chargers view him more as a guard at the next level.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the team going younger at the guard position, Aboushi's services no longer became needed with the assets the Chargers added over the three-day draft.

Assuming good health, Aboushi should still figure to carve out a role with a new team. He's a proven player with eight years of experience, who’s made starts at each guard position. 

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers OC Joe Lombardi Explains What TE Gerald Everett, RB Isaiah Spiller Bring to the Offense

By Nicholas Cothrel5 hours ago
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Leaning on Continuity to Boost Offense a Step Further in 2022

By Nicholas Cothrel7 hours ago
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Keenan Allen is Encouraged by the Chargers' Turnout at OTAs: 'The Culture is Growing'

By Nicholas Cothrel9 hours ago
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways From Chargers Day 5 of OTAs

By Nicholas CothrelJun 1, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Analysis: What to Watch During Week 2 of Chargers OTAs

By Nicholas CothrelJun 1, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (RB29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller Named Surprise Rookie Gem for 2022 Season

By Nicholas CothrelMay 31, 2022
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

SI's Bold Predictions for 2022 NFL Season: How the Chargers Will Fare

By Nicholas CothrelMay 31, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos n the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Named One of NFL's Most Underappreciated Players

By Nicholas CothrelMay 30, 2022