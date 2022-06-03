Oday Aboushi Sends Thank You Message to Chargers Fans

Oday Aboushi's Twitter post to Chargers fans indicates he won't be back with the team.

Former Chargers right guard Oday Aboushi signaled he won't be back with team, taking to Twitter and thanking fans for their support over the last year.

Aboushi, who currently remains a free agent, signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract last offseason in which he went on to make five starts until a torn ACL in the Week 5 game against the Browns sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

"Bolt fam, I appreciate y’all. The love, support and well wishes mean a lot. Just know I did everything asked/possible to be back, unfortunately I could only control so much. Grateful for y’all and my time in the powder blues," Aboushi wrote via his official Twitter account.

The Chargers found their new starting right guard in the draft, selecting Zion Johnson out of Boston College with the 17th overall pick. That made Aboushi's chances of returning particularly thin and on Thursday, it appears the thought of him coming back to the Chargers for another go-around has finally sailed.

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers also added Jamaree Salyer out of Georgia in the sixth-round for depth purposes, filling another role as it pertained to the offensive line needs. Salyer's final colligate season was played at left tackle, but the Chargers view him more as a guard at the next level.

With the team going younger at the guard position, Aboushi's services no longer became needed with the assets the Chargers added over the three-day draft.

Assuming good health, Aboushi should still figure to carve out a role with a new team. He's a proven player with eight years of experience, who’s made starts at each guard position.

