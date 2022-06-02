Chargers Leaning on Continuity to Boost Offense a Step Further in 2022

The Chargers are confident their continuity on offense will only serve as a benefit as they look to surpass last year's production.

Justin Herbert stated last week how much the continuity and familiarity on offense is already coming into play as the Chargers work through their OTA practices.

“I think the biggest thing is understanding that we’re miles ahead of where we were last year," Herbert said. "Last year, we were focusing on calling the right plays in the huddle and making sure everyone was lined up in the huddle and getting lined up on the field. Guys have tons of film to look back on from last year and we’re farther ahead of where we thought we were going to be."

The same can be said for Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. The second-year play-caller for the Chargers said Wednesday after the team's fifth OTA practice that everything is much smoother than it was just a year ago.

“It’s a lot easier," Lombardi said. "Everyone’s familiar with the terminology, so a lot less stress, at this time of the year anyway, because they’ve had a year to digest everything. Justin’s bandwidth is a lot wider for everything, so we can focus on some Football 202 type of stuff, rather than just getting in and out of the huddle.”

Herbert said last week in an interview with Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood that early on last year he felt "he was drowning" at times while learning the offense. That's quite surprising given the production that Herbert delivered in just his second NFL season, recording over 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdowns – both of which ranked top three among quarterbacks.

Lombardi illustrated that Herbert improved week over week last season, obtaining a solid grasp of the offense as the year progressed. As for where the offense it at now, Lombardi says it's more of being able to get into the nitty-gritty of the playbook rather than the fundamentals of learning the offense.

“First and foremost, it’s just familiarity with all of the play calls," Lombardi said on Herbert's increased bandwidth. "Last year at this time, it was just hearing the play, repeating it in the huddle and understanding what the play is — that was a lot of calories burnt last year. This year, he has that part down. He can focus on what the defense is doing a little bit more, get his timing down with the receivers and all of that. It’s everything.”

Certainly, another year of running the same offensive scheme will go a long way in attempting to enhance what they're capable of achieving. But arguably just as important was retaining the personnel, keeping continuity intact.

The Chargers signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract extension just hours ahead of the franchise tag deadline. Williams, a cornerstone pass-catcher of the Chargers for years to come, said Wednesday that their confidence this year because of the continuity and familiarity to the playbook, is more profound.

“That just kind of increases our confidence," Williams said of the Chargers' continuity. "Year one, knowing what we did in this offense and that was just the first year being in here. Then, year two, coming out here, running the routes and getting better. Just getting better on the field. Getting that connection better. I feel like for us it’s going to be exciting to go out there for year two and ball in this offense.”

The Chargers finished last season fourth in yards per game (390) and fifth in points per game (27.9). Now, as the personnel gets another year under their belt in this system, Williams says it's about building off of the framework they installed in 2021.

“It’s a lot [of building on last year]. Year one, you’re going to have your ups and downs. Year two, everybody plays with a lot more confidence," Williams said. "Everybody knows what to expect now. I feel like year two is going to be a lot better.”

One area of the Chargers offense that requires some cleaning up is the amount of dropped passes they endured. They led the NFL last season with 33 passes that went through the hands of pass-catchers. Keenan Allen stated Wednesday that it's an area in which they left a whole lot more on the field.

"We led the league in drops. Obviously, fourth down was big for us. Third down wasn’t great. I think we can get better on third down and just understanding the offense," Allen said. "Just understanding the offense, being in the second year. Herbert being able to make changes. Just keep finding ways to get downfield.”

