Chargers Offense May Face New Wrinkles Against Marinelli’s New Raiders Defense

The Raiders made some changes on defense, so the Chargers will need to be prepared for anything.

This is the second time the Chargers and Raiders will face each other this season. There will be a few new wrinkles. It will be interesting to see which players from each team will play because of it being a short week.

The Bolts offense will face a new wrinkle because the Las Vegas Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after Sunday's loss 44-27 to the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Jon Gruden decided to promote defensive line coach Ron Marinelli to defensive coordinator.

"I don't like making changes," said Gruden on a conference call with Chargers reporters on Tuesday. "What we need right now is a new voice. We need a new direction. We needed new energy, and we need Rod Marinelli.

"He brings expertise and a lot of knowledge and great coaching ability."

It was something brewing because of the last three Raiders games. The Atlanta Falcons scored 43 points, the New York Jets scored 28, and the Colts 44 against Guenther's defense.

Marinelli was a part of Gruden's Super Bowl winning staff of 2003 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator from 2014-2019. He runs the Tampa 2 defensive scheme.

"I'm not sure how much they can change," said head coach Anthony Lynn. "I've played against Rob before, and I know he likes that Tampa system. So, there could be some different coverages, but I'm not sure how much they can do in a short week, though."

One of the weaknesses of the Tampa 2 defense is that short passes could pick them apart. That is the specialty of receiver Keenan Allen. The last time they met, Allen had nine receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown. He is one of the best route runners in the league and could make the difference.

This will also be the first-time rookie quarterback Justin Herbert will see a divisional rival again during the season. In the first matchup, he threw for 326 yards, two touchdowns and was a juggled reception away from beating the Raiders.

"It's a great chance because we've got film on them," said Herbert. "So, you know, you're somewhat familiar with them, especially being in your division. It's important to watch film, learn from it, and correct the mistakes that you made in that game."

Since they have no film from him as the Raiders defensive coordinator, they may have to look at film from past years. They didn't want to go into specifics about if they would watch Cowboys defensive film from Marinelli.

"Him taking over, I got a ton of respect for what he's done in this league," said offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. "Obviously, been around for a long time, one of the better D line coaches, if not one of the best D line coaches to ever be in the NFL. So, a ton of respect for what he does defensively."

How do the players feel about facing a new defensive coordinator?

"You have to watch a bunch of stuff," said Herbert. "We've got some coaches that have had some experience playing against him. So, they've offered their insides."

The Chargers offense will have their work cut out for them. Expect there to be a heavy dose of running back Austin Ekeler after Colts running back Jonathan Taylor torched them for over 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Lynn said he doesn't think there will be a lot of difference, but it is better to expect the unexpected with the Raiders.