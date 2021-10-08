Chargers offense needs a backup RB to step up and take the second spot

The backup running backs need to step it up.

The Chargers run game has been improving as of late. Running back Austin Ekeler went off for 117 yards and two total touchdowns against the Raiders. It was the best rushing game of his career.

When Ekeler first came as an undrafted free agent in 2017, it was a two-back tandem with running back Melvin Gordon. He was the receiving explosive running back that would get some carries at times, while Gordon was the bruiser.

“I’m pretty open about it just as far as my workload,” Ekeler said. “I can’t take every single rep the entire season, I don’t think many running backs can. Maybe [Tennessee Titans RB] Derrick Henry can.”

Ekeler has said before that he doesn’t mind sharing. He is okay seeing other running backs get in the game.

“I’m happy to see these guys get in the game, too,” Ekeler said. “I’m a 195-pound guy, you see the guys tackling me. It hurts, football hurts. That’s why recovery is such an important part of it and making sure there’s a balance. That’s what I’ve always had. When Melvin Gordon was here, it was the same thing — a balance. I’m still able to produce during that time, but that’s because I’m available and healthy.”

The Chargers need their other running backs to step up.

Rookie Larry Rountree and Justin Jackson have suited up in the first four games. Rountree has 24 carries for 60 yards which is a 2.5 average. He is still learning how to play the position in the NFL.

Jackson is in his fourth NFL season and has carried the ball ten times for 22 yards with a 2.2 average.

It has been rough for both players, with maybe Rountree having more positive plays.

“There’s always a couple things, especially with a rookie, that you’d like to see improvement on,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “I think it’s expected that a rookie’s sometimes not going to be as detailed as a veteran, but he’s had some good runs. Justin [Jackson] is the same way.”

Jackson is doubtful heading into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. He is dealing with a groin injury.

That means that second-year back Joshua Kelley will suit up if Jackson doesn’t go. Lombardi has given all three backs a chance in each game that they have played, so the UCLA product will have the opportunity to show what he’s got.

Kelley had a rough rookie season but has the chance to earn some playing time on Sunday.

Someone needs to step up and help Ekeler with the workload.

“What we’re trying to do is find the balance, besides Austin, so that we can really have that healthy rotation,” Staley said. “Then Joshua Kelley is still competing, too. I feel like we’re finding that sweet spot with that group and featuring their talents.”

Injury Returns

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that cornerback Chris Harris Jr. should play on Sunday “barring any setback.” Harris has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and when asked if he would be a full go to do everything he was doing before the injury, Staley said yes.

The defense has been playing well in his absence, so they should get a boost.

Special teams should also be getting a boost, with cornerback Ryan Smith in the same position as Harris. “Barring any setback,” he should play on Sunday. He is a gunner on special teams and was on the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.