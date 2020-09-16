Chargers Offense Needs to Make Big Time Plays to Keep up With Chiefs

The Super Bowl defending champion Kansas City Chiefs come to Los Angeles this weekend to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are coming off a strong opening game beating the Houston Texans 34-20.

Kansas City has a very underrated defense that was one reason why they won the Super Bowl last year. The defense got jump-started in the Mexico City game against the Chargers last season. They seem to have carried that over from last season.

The Bolts are coming off a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, where they only scored 16 points. They will need a lot more production if they are going to keep up with the Chiefs' high-powered offense.

Here are three things the Bolts offense needs to do to keep up with the Chiefs.

Keep the pocket clean.

The offensive line will have their hands full this weekend against defensive end Chris Jones and Frank Clark. The Chiefs threw a lot of pressure at Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson last Thursday, and they will do that to Tyrod Taylor. Their defense can bring pressure in many different ways, which even includes having safety Tyrann Mathieu blitz. The offensive line may get a boost from the possible return of right guard Trai Turner, whom Anthony Lynn said has a chance to play this weekend. The offensive line has to make sure they contain Jones and Clark, who can disrupt offenses with their pressure.

2. Keep Mahomes on the sideline.

The best way to beat Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is by keeping him on the bench. The Bolts will need to keep the balance they had against the Bengals, running the ball 39 times and passing it 30 times. That is the kind of balance that Lynn wants with his offense, and it could help them slow down the Chiefs offense. Austin Ekeler and rookie Joshua Kelley were a good one-two punch on Sunday, and they will look to continue that against the Chiefs defense, which allowed 77 yards to David Johnson last Thursday on only 11 carries. They will need to run the ball consistently, and the line must open up holes if the team has a chance on Sunday.

3. Explosive plays will be needed.

If the offense is to compete points to points with KC, they will need to have a lot more explosive plays. The offense has the weapons to make it happen. Not home runs just plays where they can move the ball 15+ yards. The passing game can't become one-dimensional and will need to let it rip at times. They have receiver Mike Williams, who is one of the best deep-ball receivers in the league. Add in Keenan Allen, Ekeler, and tight end Hunter Henry, so they must use all their weapons and spread the ball. It will be the second game of Tyrod Taylor as the starter; he will need to have an excellent game if the team is to have a chance against the defending champs.