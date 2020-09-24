Chargers Offense Needs to Score Touchdowns Not Field Goals Against the Panthers

The Chargers (1-1) welcome a new team to SoFi Stadium on Sunday when they face the Carolina Panthers (0-2). The visiting team's defense is led by defensive tackle Kawann Short and linebacker Shaq Thompson.

No one knows whom the quarterback is going to be this weekend. Tyrod Taylor is recovering from chest pains that made him miss the game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Justin Herbert was thrown in 10 seconds before the game started. He had many good moments in the game, but head coach Anthony Lynn said that if Taylor is healthy, he is the quarterback.

Regardless of which quarterback starts, here are three things the offense must accomplish this weekend.

Keep the balance

The Chargers offense has done a good job of balancing their offense so far this season. In the first two games, the Bolts have run the ball 57 percent of the time and throw for 43 percent. They have to continue this against Carolina on Sunday. The Panthers are giving up 127.5 rushing yards per game, which is 19th in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has done a good job of splitting the workload between Austin Ekeler and rookie Joshua Kelley. Anthony Lynn believes that if an offense runs the ball consistently that it will open the passing game. It has the first two weeks. The Bolts need to continue this offensive style because it has worked so far.

2. Continue getting different receivers involved.

Now that rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been named the starter, the Chargers need to continue spreading the ball. In both games this season, Taylor and Herbert have each found six different receivers in their respective games. The Panthers have a top-ten passing defense, but they haven't faced an offense with the Bolts' weapons. This week the team needs to consistently get Keenan Allen and Mike Williams involved in the same game. In game one, Allen had four catches for 37 yards while Williams had four receptions for 69 yards. In game two, Allen had seven catches for 96 yards, and Williams had two catches for 14 yards. If the offense can get both going and producing, it will really take it to Carolina's defense. Also, they need to keep tight end Hunter Henry going. He has had 11 receptions for 156 yards.

3. Seven over three.

The Chargers offense has struggled to score touchdowns so far this season. They have only scored three total touchdowns and are at the bottom five in the NFL in scoring offense, only scoring 18 points a game. This game could wake up the Bolts offensive scoring ability. Carolina's defense is 27th in the NFL, allowing 32.5 points per game. They have allowed six rushing touchdowns and two receiving ones. The Chargers offense needs a jump start, so Sunday, they can't settle for field goals. They need to score touchdowns. None of their top four playmakers have scored a touchdown between Henry, Ekeler, Allen, and Williams. Steichen needs to do a better job of calling plays near the red zone because what they have been running has not worked so far.