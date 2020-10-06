Chargers Offensive First Quarter Report Card

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn likes to divide his season up into quarters. The Chargers are done with their first quarter of the season and sit at 1-3. This is typically how the first quarter starts for the Bolts under Lynn (0-4 in 2017, 2-2 in 2018, and 2-2 in 2019).

The offense has had its ups and downs to start the season and seen some changes at the quarterback position. They have also struggled with injuries as has the whole team.

Quarterback: B+

Tyrod Taylor: He has only played in one game, but the Chargers offense was able to do two things Lynn preaches. They took care of the football and ran it pretty well. Taylor was the man under center for the team's only victory of the season.

Justin Herbert: The rookie quarterback stepped in for the injured Taylor and has shined. He has faced Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady to which he didn't flinch and took it to them. He has made beautiful throws but has also committed some mistakes. Overall, it has been a good start for the rookie.

Running backs: A-

The backs have been a big part of the offense this season for the Chargers. In the first two weeks, the Bolts ran the ball 57 percent of the time, but those numbers have dipped as of late because of the teams they faced. Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley have been carrying the load, rushing for a combined 422 yards and adding 228 receiving yards. Justin Jackson has been coming back from an injury that made him miss two games this season. Now with Ekeler out for some time, the Bolts will need Jackson to step up and Kelley to stop fumbling if they are to turn the season around.

Receivers: B

It is always tough to adjust to a new quarterback. The receivers have had to adjust to two different quarterbacks with two different styles. Taylor being the quarterback, saw Mike Williams receiving a bit more love than Keenan Allen, but since Herbert took over, Allen has 290 yards and one touchdown in three games. The Chargers have yet to find a consistent third option, but Jalen Guyton has score two touchdowns in three games for the Bolts. Overall, good performance from the group, even with them needing to adjust to two different quarterbacks.

Tight ends: B-

Hunter Henry is fully healthy and has shown it this season. He is the second-leading receiver on the team with 245 yards on 26 catches. He has improved his run blocking and has been a third-down security blanket for both quarterbacks so far. After him, there is a drop off in offense production from the tight ends. Virgil Green is a blocking tight end that has one catch for 10 yards. Donald Parham played in his first game on Sunday and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Herbert. Stephen Anderson has played numerous snaps but has yet to catch a pass.

Offensive line: C-

The offensive line has gone through the most shuffling this season with the injury bug hitting them hard. The original offensive line was supposed to be Sam Tevi at left tackle, left guard Dan Feeney, center Mike Pouncey, right guard Trai Turner, and right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Pouncey is now on IR, Turner and Bulaga haven't been able to stay on the field. Also, no matter which quarterback takes the field, it seems like they are under pressure for most of the game. Both quarterbacks have been sacked a combined eight times this season.

Coaching: D+

Lynn and company have faced some challenging tasks so far this season. The Chargers have faced some formidable defenses. The offense play-calling has been questionable at times. Against Kansas City, the offense faced a fourth and goal on the four-yard line and went for the three points instead of risking it to beat KC. In overtime, they got the ball, ran a screen pass, ran the ball, and threw a curl route to Mike Williams. Playcalling wasn't the best. Then they faced Carolina Panthers, and in the second half, the team moved the ball up and down the field but only scored nine points. When they faced the Bucs last Sunday, the team had a fourth and one on their 34-yard line, and the Bucs offense was on fire. They decided to punt instead of going for it.