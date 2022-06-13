Skip to main content

PFF: Chargers Offensive Line Ranked No. 12 Heading Into 2022 Season

The Chargers have been named the 12th-best offensive line group leading into the 2022 season.

If the Chargers have an Achilles heel leading into the 2022 season, it's the right tackle spot. While there's potential between the two possible candidates to fill the role, there's also uncertainty.

After releasing Bryan Bulaga following two injury-plagued seasons, the team has not added to the position. Instead, they're rolling with Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton to battle it out in training camp for the starting role.

So where does the offensive line of the Chargers stack up relative to the rest of the league? Well, a little better than middle of the pack.

May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) with offensive line coach Brendan Nugent during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Renner of Pro football Focus ranked each offensive line across the NFL ahead of the 2022 season. Here is what Renner stated about the Chargers' unit:

"The Chargers' exact starting five is still up in the air, as Matt Feiler could move to right tackle. That spot was such a point of contention for Los Angeles' offense last season and had to be completely schemed around. The answer, though, could also be Trey Pipkins, who looked much improved at the end of 2021 after enduring multiple rough starts in his first two NFL seasons. Pipkins allowed only three pressures over 76 pass-blocking snaps in his two starts."

Additionally, the Chargers also added two interior players in the draft, selecting their right guard of the future by taking Zion Johnson in the first-round. They then circled back on Day 3 of the draft to take Jamaree Salyer, a player whose profile projects as a swing guard option.

May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77), lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) and tackle Foster Sarrell (73) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the right side of the offensive line will be some combination of Johnson at guard and Pipkins and Norton at tackle, the Chargers do possess continuity across the other three spots.

Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler and Corey Linsley are all back after productive 2021 campaigns. They'll be the glue for this unit as they get Johnson up to speed and see who steps up between Pipkins and Norton.

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) droops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
