Chargers Offensive Line Versus the Dolphins Pass Rush Will Be a Matchup to Watch on Sunday

The Chargers (2-6) will face the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday afternoon. The home team is coming off two big wins since switching to Tua Tagovailoa. They have won four games straight and are looking to make it five against the Bolts.

Both teams will feature a rookie quarterback, with the Dolphins having Tua and the Chargers Justin Herbert. This game has become a must-watch game because of both rookie quarterbacks.

The Chargers have suffered some heartbreaking losses this season and will look to rebound in Miami. It will be challenging, but there will be some matchups that determine the outcome of the game.

Bolts offensive line vs. Dolphins pass rush.

The Bolts have many questions on the offensive line. They have right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who has been slowed down by a back injury, questionable for Sunday’s game. He was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday, then was a full participant on Friday. They also have right guard Trai Turner questionable, who has only played one game this season due to a groin injury. The Bolts will need both players, especially with the pass rush of the Dolphins. They have sacked the opposing quarterback 20 times this season Emmanuel Ogbah, who has seven this season. The Bolts offense will need to limit mistakes against a defense, which has made the opposing offense pay with two fumbles returned for a touchdown in the last two games.

2. Melvin Ingram vs. the Dolphins pass rush.

Ingram lines up at different positions all over the defensive line. Sometimes he is over the guard. Sometimes he is at end. Since returning from a knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ingram has been disrupting the opposing offense but has yet to generate a sack this season. Without Bosa, the Chargers defense will need him to step up in a big way. The Dolphins offensive line gave up three sacks last week against the Arizona Cardinals. If Ingram can return to his pro bowl level pass-rushing level, they will be able to disrupt Tua on Sunday.

3. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams vs. Xavien Howard and Bryon Jones

The Chargers receivers have been a huge help to the development of Herbert. Allen has been playing at a pro bowl level this season with 651 yards and four touchdowns. He has had big games as of late, while Mike Williams has been slowly gaining Herbert’s trust. They will face cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Howard has four interceptions this season, while Jones was a significant offseason acquisition of head coach Brian Flores. The way the Bolts play on offense, they will be shuffling both of their receivers all over the field. Allen and Williams will need to take advantage of and get open. Whether Bulaga and Turner play or not, the Dolphins pass rush will be going after Herbert, so Herbert will need to count on his two receivers on Sunday.