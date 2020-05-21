Chargers' Offseason Ranked No. 10 by ESPN's Bill Barnwell

The Los Angeles Chargers underwent one of the biggest roster transformations of any team this year. While they made the difficult decision to part ways with longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers, they had veteran replacement Tyrod Taylor lying in wait and added potential franchise passer Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The front office also made significant improvements to the offensive and defensive lines, added talent to the linebacking corps, and made a splash move in the secondary.

By most accounts, the Chargers had a solid offseason. ESPN's Bill Barnwell reinforced that notion this week when he ranked the team 10th in his list of the best offseasons in the NFL.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

What went right: The Chargers were able to add a number of veterans on what were team-friendly deals relative to the market. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga arrived on a three-year, $30 million deal. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. left the Broncos for two years and $17 million. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph signed on a similar deal. The Chargers won the trade when they dealt tackle Russell Okung to Carolina for guard Trai Turner. They even franchised tight end Hunter Henry and locked up running back Austin Ekeler on a four-year, $24.5 million deal. Every deal here looks good.

What went wrong: The one position the Chargers didn't fill was at left tackle; they dealt Okung and never acquired a meaningful replacement. I thought they might go for a left tackle with the sixth overall pick, but they ended up using the selection on quarterback Justin Herbert. He'll compete with Tyrod Taylor for the starting job; history tells us that Herbert should be the starter by the time October rolls around. As someone who thinks Philip Rivers has something left in the tank, I would consider the drop-off between Rivers and a mix of Taylor and Herbert to be meaningful.

While it's impossible to talk a team out of taking a young quarterback when they see one they like in the top 10, the trade for Kenneth Murray later in the first round is easier to argue. Off-ball linebackers just aren't that hard to come by, and the Chargers essentially valued Murray as a top-15 pick by sending their second- and third-rounders to move up and acquire him. Murray has to turn into a Pro Bowl-caliber player for this move to work. The Patriots were the team that traded down, and teams that trade up with the Patriots usually regret their move.

What they could have done differently: I would have stayed put and trusted that I could find a middle linebacker in the middle rounds or in free agency to rotate with Denzel Perryman. The Chargers likely wouldn't have been able to find a plug-and-play left tackle in the second round, but adding someone like Ezra Cleveland as an option would have left them in better shape than moving forward with Sam Tevi, Trent Scott and Trey Pipkins.

What's left to do: Sign Jason Peters. While Peters has been popularly linked to a return with the Eagles, L.A. is the best possible landing spot for the 38-year-old tackle. The moves this organization made this offseason suggest it's trying to win now, even as it retools at quarterback. Peters wasn't at his Hall of Fame best in 2019 and probably won't be again in 2020, but he would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Tevi, Scott and Pipkins.

While left tackle does remain a question as the calendar approaches June, the Chargers did fill a lot of holes across the roster and did so without overcommitting resources. On paper, the team features its best offensive line in years as well as a defense that could realistically finish 2020 as one of the league's best if health permits. Taylor will most likely enter Week 1 as the starter with Herbert only taking over if he proves himself to the coaching staff or injury. That approach involves some variance, but Los Angeles has playoff upside if enough of those moves work out well.

But those moves also gear the Chargers for beyond 2020. Herbert will presumably take the reins no later than next season and the enhanced supporting cast will mostly remain in place into 2021. The team will have even more cap space with which to maneuver next offseason; Over the Cap estimates approximately $97 million. That, along with Herbert's light cap number, could create a contender in a short period of time.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH