Analysis: What to Watch During Week 2 of Chargers OTAs

Which aspects of the Chargers' OTA portion of the offseason are worth keeping an eye on?

The Chargers began the second week of OTAs on Tuesday after enduring the first three days of practice last week in part of phase three of the team's offseason program.

Wednesday will mark the second time across the OTA portion of the offseason in which there will be a media viewing for part of the practice. Here are some aspects to follow during the Chargers' second week of OTAs.

Will Jerry Tillery be in attendance?

When the Chargers kicked off OTAs last week, Tillery was not in attendance on Monday – the only day that was open to the media.

The Chargers made a conscious effort this offseason to upgrade the middle of their defensive front. They signed two marquee interior defensive lineman at the start of free agency with Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson coming aboard. They also re-signed Christian Covington after he showed intriguing flashes at times last season. Meanwhile, the Chargers continued down the same path, drafting another option for the position in the fifth-round, selecting Otito Ogbonnia and recently brought aboard Morgan Fox as a post-draft signee.

With the willingness to upgrade at defensive tackle and provide better efforts in stopping the run, Tillery finds himself fighting for a roster spot and Brandon Staley's comments last week just further indicate that's the case.

“He’s going to fit into that competition of guys that are going to have to earn a role," Staley said of Tillery last week. "During this springtime and during training camp, all of those guys are going to really have to duke it out to establish themselves. Sebastian and Austin are proven NFL players. Khalil Mack is a proven NFL player. Derwin James is a proven NFL player. Then, there are a bunch of guys that are trying to prove themselves, to earn their way in the league. I would put (Tillery) in that category.”

OTAs are voluntary, but with everything hovering over Tillery after a jam-packed offseason of additions, you'd think being present would be a wise decision.

The right tackle battle between Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton

The Chargers put the finishing touches on the offensive line through the NFL Draft with the exception of right tackle. They added a starting right guard in Zion Johnson and a versatile depth player with upside in Jamaree Salyer.

Without adding a starting right tackle in free agency or early on in the draft, the Chargers' right tackle spot will, in all likelihood, come down to Pipkins or Norton. Their evaluations will span from now until the end of training camp to see who pulls ahead for the starting gig, but OTAs will serve as the first step in the process for coaches to assess.

“I think that we’ve got two guys from last season that played quality football for us in Storm and Trey," Staley said after the first OTA practice last week. "I think both of those guys played quality football for us. I think those guys are going to compete. Then, we have several guys who have played right tackle — Matt Feiler being one of them. We have some of these young guys who played tackle in college.

"There’s a lot of time between now and our first game, but I think those guys are going to duke it out. We’re excited to see those guys continue to improve. I think what isn’t lost on us as coaches or in our organization is that we were a very good offensive football team last year. Trey and Storm both played a lot of winning football for us. We expect those guys to continue to improve. We feel like we’ve added some good depth to kind of complete the overall offensive line. We’re excited to see that take shape.”

How much will Khalil Mack ramp up his workload from last week?

During last week's open availability to the media, Mack only did individual work rather than partake in drills with his position group. He focused on change of direction technique, his get-off from a three-point stance and incorporated sprints into his first OTA practice.

Staley said after the team's first workout that Mack is in great shape and could've done more but they want to ensure they're onboarding him smartly.

"He has a lot of confidence in where he’s at right now," Staley said of Mack on Day 1 of OTAs. "We just want to make sure that we phase them in the right way. He’s going to be in all of the walk-through stuff, jog-through stuff. But, we want to make sure that in individual [period], that he just comes back the right way. He could probably go full speed right now, as you guys probably saw."

A foot injury limited Mack to just seven games last season. With Staley's cautious efforts in getting Mack back into the swing of things, it'll be interesting how his involvement will grow in Week 2 of OTAs.

