Report: Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Sued by Sister For Alleged 'Misogynistic' Behavior, Fiduciary Duty Breaches

Chargers owner Dean Spanos is reportedly being sued by his sister, Dea Spanos Berberian.

Los Angeles Chargers’ owner Dean Spanos is being sued by his sister, Dea Spanos Berberian, according to Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin of ESPN.

Per the report, Berberian filed a lawsuit for alleged misogynistic behavior and repeated breaches of fiduciary duty. The lawsuit calls for Spanos to be removed as a co-trustee of the team.

The report also states that Berberian claims Dean and Michael Spanos, her brothers, “believe to their cores that, regardless of what their parents intended and their wills specified, men are in charge and women should shut up.”

The Chargers were purchased by Alex Spanos in 1984 and Dean Spanos has took charge of the franchise’s operations beginning in 1994.

(This article will be updated when more information comes available).

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.