Skip to main content

Report: Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Sued by Sister For Alleged 'Misogynistic' Behavior, Fiduciary Duty Breaches

Chargers owner Dean Spanos is reportedly being sued by his sister, Dea Spanos Berberian.

Los Angeles Chargers’ owner Dean Spanos is being sued by his sister, Dea Spanos Berberian, according to Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin of ESPN

Per the report, Berberian filed a lawsuit for alleged misogynistic behavior and repeated breaches of fiduciary duty. The lawsuit calls for Spanos to be removed as a co-trustee of the team.

The report also states that Berberian claims Dean and Michael Spanos, her brothers, “believe to their cores that, regardless of what their parents intended and their wills specified, men are in charge and women should shut up.”

The Chargers were purchased by Alex Spanos in 1984 and Dean Spanos has took charge of the franchise’s operations beginning in 1994.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

(This article will be updated when more information comes available).

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 22, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Receiving Corps Named a Top 10 Group

By Nicholas Cothrel1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) and defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) react after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Morgan Fox Shares What it's Like to Reunite With Brandon Staley, Join Chargers' Defensive Line Group

By Nicholas Cothrel21 hours ago
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers director of sports performance Anthony Lomando and linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Chris Rumph II Has Made Adding Weight This Offseason His Point of Emphasis

By Nicholas CothrelJun 9, 2022
Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ladainian Tomlinson appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson Offers High Praise to Chargers' Rookie RB Isaiah Spiller

By Nicholas CothrelJun 8, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players huddle during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Secondary Depth Has Created a Competitive Environment, Says DC Renaldo Hill

By Nicholas CothrelJun 8, 2022
Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham II (89) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Donald Parham Jr. on His Road Back to Football and How He Feels Physically

By Nicholas CothrelJun 8, 2022
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) and coach Brandon Staley during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kyle Van Noy Shares What Led Him to Sign With the Chargers

By Nicholas CothrelJun 7, 2022
IMG-4241
News

Chargers Hold Third Annual Invitational Golf Tournament

By Nicholas CothrelJun 6, 2022