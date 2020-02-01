ChargerReport
Panthers Hire Chargers O-Line Coach Pat Meyer for Same Role

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has another vacancy to fill on his staff. On Friday, the Carolina Panthers officially hired Pat Meyer, the Chargers' offensive-line coach and run-game coordinator for the past three seasons, to coach the offensive line under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Part of the original coaching staff Lynn hired after taking the Chargers job, Meyer has overseen a unit that posted pass-block efficiency rates of 82% in 2017, 79.4% in 2018, and 79.7% this past season, according to Pro Football Focus. Though not extraordinary numbers, those offensive lines have dealt with considerably more injuries than the league average.

Just this past year, the group did not play a single game with all five of its preferred starters. Left tackle Russell Okung missed the first seven games while recovering from a pulmonary embolism while center Mike Pouncey suffered a season-ending neck injury five weeks into the season. Despite the undermanned line, Rivers took nearly the same number of sacks in 2019 as he did the year prior.

Meyer has more than two decades of coaching experience. He broke into the profession as a graduate assistant on Rip Scherer's staff at Memphis in 1997, eventually becoming the strength and conditioning coach two years later. Meyer held similar roles with N.C. State and Florida State over the subsequent decade before Colorado State hired him as an offensive-line coach in 2008. Meyer went on to coach offensive linemen for a number of teams and even worked as an offensive coordinator for the Montreal Alouettes in 2012.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Tom Brady Tweets Cryptic Photo, Sparking Speculation About His Future in NFL

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon Revisits Contract Holdout, Discusses Philip Rivers' Possible Departure

16 Former Chargers Make XFL Final Cuts

NFL to Play Two Games in Mexico Over Next Two Years

