Chargers Add to Coaching Staff, Hire Pat White as Offensive Assistant

The Chargers have hired Pat White to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant, the team announced Monday.

White spent time with the Chargers during last year's training camp as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The bulk of his coaching resume comes from the college ranks, having most recently served as the quarterbacks coach at Campbell University throughout the spring. He also had stints at Alabama State (2021), South Florida (2020) and Alcorn State (2018-19) – all of which he held the role of each program's quarterback coach.

As a player, White put together a decorated college career at West Virginia that featured over 6,000 passing yards, 56 touchdowns and Heisman Trophy finishes of sixth place in 2007 and seventh place in 2008. White was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second-round of the 2009 NFL Draft and spent a portion of the 2013 season with Washington.

White also played with the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League in 2011 and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League in 2014.

He also carries with him a background in baseball. White was drafted on four separate occasions by MLB teams, including the Los Angeles Angels who took him in the fourth-round of the 2004 MLB Draft and later picked again by the Angels in 2007.

