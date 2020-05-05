Chargers Tab Pep Hamilton as QB Coach, Finalizing Staff

LOS ANGELES -- When the Los Angeles Chargers announced changes to their coaching staff back in early February, they left one role conspicuously vacant: quarterbacks coach. Three months later, the Chargers have finally filled that position with the hiring of Pep Hamilton.

The Chargers have essentially operated with an undermanned offensive staff since firing offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt in late October of last season. Then-quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen received a promotion to interim play-caller while maintaining his role working with Philip Rivers and the other signal-callers on the roster. Head coach Anthony Lynn did not want to burden Steichen with both roles again in 2020, opting instead to hire a replacement.

Hamilton arrives in Los Angeles fresh off a stint with the XFL's DC Defenders, his first run as a head coach. Under Hamilton's watch, the Defenders won three of the five games they played prior to the shuttering of the league in March. He also worked extensively with quarterback Cardale Jones who played with the Chargers from 2017 to 2019.

Prior to his short head-coaching tenure, Hamilton had worked in a number of offensive assistant roles in the NFL and the highest levels of college football. The most notable stops include Michigan (assistant head coach and passing-game coordinator from 2017 to '18), the Cleveland Browns (assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in '16), the Indianapolis Colts (offensive coordinator from '13 to '15), and Stanford (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from '11 to '12).

Hamilton's extensive experience working with signal-callers certainly contributed to the Chargers' decision to bring him aboard. Less than two weeks ago, the team invested the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Oregon's Justin Herbert, a talented but raw quarterback expected to eventually become the starter in Los Angeles. Helping Herbert transition from the pistol-heavy offense he ran in Eugene to the more nuanced scheme Lynn and Steichen plan to run immediately becomes Hamilton's top responsibility.

With Hamilton now in the fold, the Chargers appear to have finalized their coaching staff. This offseason, the team also made changes at offensive-line coach (James Campen replacing Pat Meyer), reassigned Alfredo Roberts to tight-ends coach, moved up Addison Lynch to assistant defensive-backs coach, made Ryan Milus a defensive quality-control assistant, and transitioned Rip Scherer to a senior position.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH