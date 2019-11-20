End of Philip Rivers Era Comes into View for Chargers

Trailing by seven points and just 14 yards away from the goal line, Philip Rivers had the chance to atone for a series of earlier mistakes and deliver the equalizing touchdown during the final seconds of Monday's tilt between his Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rivers tossed three interceptions earlier in the night, two with the offense backed up inside its own 30-yard line and another 5 yards from the red zone. Rivers would have added to that total if not for Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu allowing a gift-wrapped turnover to fall through his hands late in the third quarter. That dropped pick allows the Chargers offense to stay on the field and reach the end zone five plays later, completing the team's first touchdown drive of the game.

Los Angeles failed to produce another score in any of its subsequent three possessions, but stellar play by its defense gave Rivers and the offense one final shot with 1:35 left on the game clock. The veteran quarterback responded with one of his most promising drives of the night, converting on two difficult third downs and connecting with wide receiver Mike Williams deep down the sidelines for a 50-yard gain. After spiking the ball inside the red zone to stop the clock, Rivers could feel a touchdown within his grasp.

From the shotgun, Rivers spotted running back Austin Ekeler running toward the goal line on a wheel route with only a backpedaling Daniel Sorensen nearby. A well-placed ball could have given Ekeler a chance to haul in the pass behind the coverage, a favorable matchup for the Chargers given Sorensen's position and the lack of another Chiefs defender in the vicinity. Rivers hurled the ball toward Ekeler and hoped for the best.

Instead, disaster struck again. Rivers underthrew the pass, forcing Ekeler to stop on his route and become the de facto defensive back as Sorensen leapt into the air. Despite Ekeler's best efforts, Sorensen corralled the football, securing a game-sealing interception.

"Obviously in hindsight, I shouldn't throw it or throw it a little farther," Rivers says of his final pass attempt. "I didn't get fooled. I just made a poor throw."

The mistake capped off a discouraging individual performance for Rivers and furthered a concerning trend. Though Rivers has always taken a devil-may-care approach to ball security, his turnover issues have grown incrementally worse as the 2019 season has unfolded. The 16-year veteran has thrown 14 interceptions and lost two fumbles through the Chargers' first 11 games, including an astonishing seven picks over the past two weeks.

"We moved it well, but you've got to score touchdowns and you can't turn it over," Rivers says. "I think I said that at some point early in the week. I believe that down deep. That's how you win football at any level."

Those turnovers have undone the Chargers' efforts to transform the offense midseason.

The Chargers have taken extensive measures to improve the offense and reduce the unit's reliance on Rivers. Head coach Anthony Lynn fired longtime offensive coordinator and Rivers confidant Ken Whisenhunt on Oct. 28 after the team failed to reach 40 yards on the ground for the fourth consecutive week. In the three contests with Steichen at the helm, the offense has produced nearly three times as many yards on the ground (398) than it did during the four games from the previous month (142).

However, Rivers' penchant for turnovers has torpedoed the new approach. Each of the last two weeks, he threw game-clinching interceptions on the Chargers' final possession. The team's only victory since the offensive-coordinator change featured Rivers attempting just 28 passes and accounting for zero touchdowns, his lowest totals of the season in each category. Even in that contest, Rivers nearly threw a pick to Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander during the final drive of the second quarter. Such a turnover would have prevented a subsequent Los Angeles field goal and given Green Bay a chance to take the lead before halftime.

"Phil just has to execute better as far as turnovers," Lynn says. "Now, you can look at his turnovers, and it's not always on the quarterback. Sometimes, the quarterback is getting hit late. Sometimes, a receiver may slip down, so you can't put all those turnovers on Philip. But his turnovers are a little higher than I would like. And he knows that. We have to get better in that area."

The quality of Rivers' play has fluctuated wildly week to week. At times, such as his stellar season opener against the Indianapolis Colts or near-perfect outing against the Miami Dolphins three weeks later, he still performs like a franchise quarterback. Rivers' 14 years as an NFL starter provide the Chargers with an experience advantage exceeded only by the New England Patriots' Tom Brady among the current group of starting signal-callers.

However, Rivers' good weeks no longer outweigh his bad ones. He has already delivered four multi-interception games in 2019, as many as he produced all of last year. This comes at a time when Rivers plays with perhaps his best set of skill-position players in a decade or more yet doesn't consistently capitalize on their talents. By and large, the Chargers now win games with Rivers rather than because of him, a delineation that also applied to Peyton Manning, John Elway, and numerous other legendary quarterbacks at the end of their careers.

All of which underscores an increasingly undeniable truth: Rivers has become a liability, not an asset, to the Chargers.

Rivers' declining play and contract status give Los Angeles numerous options to consider in the coming months. The extension he signed in 2015 expires this offseason, providing the opportunity for a clean break if the team desires one. The personnel department has already invested time searching for an heir apparent to Rivers, hosting six quarterback prospects for pre-draft meetings last year including Duke's Daniel Jones (eventual No. 6 overall pick) and Missouri's Drew Lock (No. 42). The Chargers eventually took North Dakota State's Easton Stick in the fifth round, just the fourth passer they have selected since their draft-day trade for Rivers in 2004.

With an even stronger crop of signal-callers expected to come out for the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chargers could leverage their draft capital for their quarterback of the future. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa burst onto the NFL's radar after winning a national title with Alabama and followed up that performance with two Heisman-worthy seasons. A hip injury clouds his evaluation, but teams will have several months to monitor his recovery before making a decision. LSU's Joe Burrow has also become a coveted prospect and the odds-on favorite to become the first passer off the board in April. Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah State's Jordan Love, Washington's Jacob Eason, and others could also end up as first-round selections.

However, some and perhaps most of the rookies will require significant development before they can successfully run an NFL offense. If the Chargers feel their preferred QB prospect needs time before taking over, re-signing Rivers to a short-term deal makes some sense. It would also allow Rivers to play in the soon-to-open SoFi Stadium, a desire for which he has expressed in the past.

But if Rivers' play continues to dip over the remainder of 2019, the Chargers might have no choice but to let their longtime signal-caller walk. The free-agent and trade markets should include several viable starters, including Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill, and perhaps even Brady. Though each comes with unique concerns, one could provide a bridge between Rivers and whomever the team tabs as its next franchise quarterback.

While the questions about Rivers' future hang over the franchise, the Chargers have thus far ignored the noise.

"I don't have that luxury to think about Philip and the future and his contract," Lynn says. "My focus is our next game — the Denver Broncos. At the end of the season, that'll take care of itself. But, right now, we're just trying to finish the season on a positive note."

The team can push off the conversation for now, but it cannot avoid it much longer. The end of the Rivers' career has come into view, and with it, an era of Chargers football will soon draw to a close.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH