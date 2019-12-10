Chargers' Philip Rivers Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 14

After helping notch the fifth win of the season for the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Philip Rivers has also received some individual recognition. The veteran signal-caller received a nomination for the FedEx Air Player of Week 14 for his efforts against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rivers, who celebrated his 38th birthday the same day as his Chargers rolled over the Jaguars 45-10, delivered the finest statistical performance of his career on Sunday, completing 16 of his 22 pass attempts for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, good for a rating of 154.4. The 16-year veteran had only twice surpassed the 150-rating threshold in his career, the last one dating back to 2010.

The success of the day wasn't lost on Rivers, who made sure to let the Jaguars defense know how he felt about his performance. After making a big play while taking a hit Yannick Ngakoue, Rivers had a few things to say to the Jacksonville pass rusher.

Though Rivers did a fantastic job distributing the ball and running the offense smoothly, he didn't reach those lofty numbers alone. Most of the yardage on his 84-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler came after the catch while a 30-yard scoring bomb to Hunter Henry resulted from a clever play design from, of all people, linebacker Thomas Davis.

Other nominees for the FedEx Air Player of the Week include the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo and the Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill. Rivers has now received consideration for the weekly award twice in 2019.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH