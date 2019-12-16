Philip Rivers Acknowledges Next 2 Games Could be Last with Chargers

CARSON, Calif. -- The season that began as the precursor to a contract extension could soon become the final chapter in Philip Rivers' storied NFL career. Against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the 16-year-veteran veteran endured another difficult performance, one that reignited concerns about his long-term viability as the Los Angeles Chargers' starting quarterback.

"Yeah, it was a tough day," Rivers says. "Again, the turnovers obviously were catching up with us. We had some really good drives, made a lot of really good plays. There was a few plays out there today that were made, offensively, that would probably be in our top-20 plays of the year. Maybe not to everyone, but the things that happened that we executed were awesome. We put together some good drives, but when you turn it over the way we did early -- again the ones late, I'm over the stats except the ones that hurt us. Certainly, there were some that hurt us, no doubt, and those obviously caught up with us."

The Chargers turned over the ball seven times against the Vikings, their highest single-game total of the season. Rivers contributed four of those, tossing three interceptions and losing a fumble that Minnesota returned for a touchdown just before halftime.

"We had seven fumbles all year, so we can hold on to the football," Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn says. "It was bad. I give [Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer] and his staff a lot of credit because they forced those turnovers, but we've got to do a better job, period."

Though the fault for every turnover doesn't fall on Rivers -- one of his interceptions came with the team in desperation mode -- his penchant for giveaways has become a running theme for the Chargers this season. He has 11 interceptions and four fumbles (one lost) over the last five games and 21 total turnovers on the year. Considering how many close games Los Angeles has lost in 2019, even a slight reduction in Rivers' mistakes could have resulted in multiple additional wins.

With Rivers now 38 years old and set to hit free agency this offseason, the possibility that he has only two more games left as the Chargers' quarterback seems as real as ever.

"Yeah, I mean they could be," Rivers acknowledges. "I don't necessarily expect that it is, or I don't necessarily think it's a crazy thought that it will be. I think you just don't know so. I think you always don't take any of it for granted. I sure hope I haven't. I don't feel like I have over 16 years, but I think this is a unique situation in terms of contract being up, it being a bit of a bumpy year to say the least, and you just don't know that uncertainty.

"It is not solely going to be my decision. That's where I think that certainly lies. We will just kind of have to see, I think when the dust settles on Dec. 29 and 30 and times goes from there, it will all play out. I think with that uncertainty, it does add some emotion and it adds some intentional appreciation for what could be the last two even though they may not be. I think just with that uncertainty comes that approach and emotion."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH