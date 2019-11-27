Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Philip Rivers: 'No Lost Confidence' Over Turnovers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers addressed the media for the first time since his four-interception performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City. Rivers acknowledged that those outside the organization have questioned whether he can remain the Chargers' starting quarterback due to the decline in his play (an AFC-worst 14 interceptions this season, including seven over his past two games).

"I don't necessarily try to seek it out," Rivers says of the criticism. "But I'm also not naive to it or don't ignore it completely. I understand it. I know it comes with it. It's not one of those things that I'm looking for extra motivation, or 'I'll show them' or 'I can't believe they think that.' I get it. You know, if I was in that locker room, I'd be upset with me too. Some of those things, it just comes with it, it comes with the position. And I understand that."

However, the 16-year veteran says he has not lost any belief in himself and his abilities to play the quarterback position at a high level.

"And again, I'm disappointed that I haven't made some the plays I need to." Rivers says. "I've also made some play that helped us be in these games, too. So, it goes both ways. And I'm not trying to sell that I'll play well. I have not played well. And the turnovers are unacceptable. But also, there's no lost confidence, no loss belief in myself, can I do this and all that. I don't even entertain it.

"I'm excited to go to Denver for the 17th time. Like I said, I don't take for granted any of these. When you go on a road in a division at this point in your career, you never know when it's going to be the last time you go."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers' Playoff Hopes Rest on December Dominance Under Anthony Lynn

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Since Anthony Lynn took over the Chargers in 2017, his team has dominated the month of December more thoroughly than any other.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers fall out of the teens in ESPN's latest power rankings:

0

Chargers' Secondary Prepares for Davis' Suspension, Impending Return of James and Phillips

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

The Chargers' secondary must adjust to corner Michael Davis' two-game suspension as well as the impending return of safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on Derek Watt's case to make the Pro Bowl on special teams:

0
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on Philip Rivers' issues with his offensive line:

0

Chargers receive little help from Sunday's games

Jason B. Hirschhorn
1 0

The Chargers already faced long odds at making a playoff run and didn't receive much help from Sunday's slate of games.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers WR Keenan Allen reacts to kid's painting of him:…

2
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers add LB Malik Jefferson to the practice squad:…

0

Chargers Designate Derwin James (Foot) for Return Off IR

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

The Chargers have designated All-Pro safety Derwin James for return off IR on Monday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on the rookie performance of Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery:

0