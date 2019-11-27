COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers addressed the media for the first time since his four-interception performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City. Rivers acknowledged that those outside the organization have questioned whether he can remain the Chargers' starting quarterback due to the decline in his play (an AFC-worst 14 interceptions this season, including seven over his past two games).

"I don't necessarily try to seek it out," Rivers says of the criticism. "But I'm also not naive to it or don't ignore it completely. I understand it. I know it comes with it. It's not one of those things that I'm looking for extra motivation, or 'I'll show them' or 'I can't believe they think that.' I get it. You know, if I was in that locker room, I'd be upset with me too. Some of those things, it just comes with it, it comes with the position. And I understand that."

However, the 16-year veteran says he has not lost any belief in himself and his abilities to play the quarterback position at a high level.

"And again, I'm disappointed that I haven't made some the plays I need to." Rivers says. "I've also made some play that helped us be in these games, too. So, it goes both ways. And I'm not trying to sell that I'll play well. I have not played well. And the turnovers are unacceptable. But also, there's no lost confidence, no loss belief in myself, can I do this and all that. I don't even entertain it.

"I'm excited to go to Denver for the 17th time. Like I said, I don't take for granted any of these. When you go on a road in a division at this point in your career, you never know when it's going to be the last time you go."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH