Philip Rivers Named to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

Add another accomplishment to Philip Rivers' highly-decorated resume. Rivers, the quarterback of the Chargers for 16 seasons, was named to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The 2022 Senior Bowl Hall of Fame class also features five other standouts, including pass-rusher Von Miller, quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Kevin Faulk, linebacker Patrick Willis and center Creed Humphrey.

“We are excited to announce another great group of Senior Bowl legends into our game’s Hall of Fame,” Jim Nagy said in a statement, the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “All five of these men were incredible players, winners, and community leaders in their respective NFL cities. They have done it all on the field, from Pro Bowls to Super Bowls. We are honored to bring this distinguished group back to Mobile to celebrate, the city where their NFL journeys first started.”

Rivers competed in the 2004 Senior Bowl after completing his college career at N.C. State, and wound up playing for the then-Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer as part of the South team. Rivers went on to lead the South squad to a 28-10 victory, while taking home MVP honors.

The lasting impact by Rivers on the Chargers' coaching staff was later evident, after he was acquired by the team in a draft-day trade with the New York Giants, sending quarterback Eli Manning to the big apple.

"My Senior Bowl experience in 2004 was awesome," Rivers said in a statement. "I remember the week like it was yesterday. It just so happened that the Chargers' coaching staff was coaching the team I was on, and I think that was huge for me in the draft process, to say the least. I felt like they already had an interest in me but getting to be on that team with those coaches, them being able to see me work day-to-day, being in the huddle and in the meeting room was a huge benefit to me. They were able to feel confident and ultimately made that trade to have me become a Charger and be a Charger for 16 years.

"The game itself was a blast – we had a heck of a team. I had a lot of teammates that I ended up following and keeping up with because I played with them in that game. It is ironic now that I am back here in Mobile and Baldwin County – Saint Michael, the high school I coach for, plays in the same stadium in Fairhope where we practiced during Senior Bowl week. It was a special week – I remember winning the MVP and enjoying that time with my wife. I am very excited to go into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, and this is a heck of a class with a lot of guys I've competed against over the years, so this is certainly an honor I'm thankful for."

Before hearing his name called on draft night with the No. 4 overall pick, Rivers had compiled an impressive colligate career, making 49 starts, passing for 13,484 yards and 95 touchdowns.

Rivers had his No. 17 jersey retired before his final N.C. State home game on Nov. 22, 2003.

The Senior Bowl Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Point Clear, Alabama on Sunday, June 26.

