Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Decision on Philip Rivers Involves 'A Lot of Moving Parts'

Though Philip Rivers cast doubt regarding his future with the Los Angeles Chargers after recently moving his family out of its longtime San Diego home, the team has yet to finalize a decision on whether to re-sign the veteran quarterback. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco stated as much during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday.

"Well, [Rivers is] a free agent so there's a lot of moving parts that come with that, he among some other free agents that we have," Telesco said. "I said after the season that we didn't have the best year, obviously. We had five wins, so that wasn't good enough. Didn't make the playoffs and had a rough year. But Philip still has good snaps in him. I think I can see that, I think everybody can see that. He still has some good snaps. He didn't play his best in every game but, hey guess what, our team didn't play its best in every game either. We only had five wins. I think he still has plenty of good snaps left in him."

Rivers tossed 20 interceptions and committed 23 total turnovers during a disappointing 2019 campaign in which the Chargers lost nine games by a touchdown or less. His season hit its nadir during a two-game stretch during the second half of the season in which he threw seven picks officially with two others negated by unrelated defensive penalties. Given the decline in Rivers' play as well as his age -- he turned 38 in December -- it appeared his time with the organization might soon come to an end.

Still, Telesco has not made a definitive statement on Rivers' future with the team and did not deviate from that approach on Tuesday. While that doesn't necessarily mean the Chargers have yet to make a decision internally, it does leave the door open for Rivers to return for a 17th season.

"Like I said, he's a free agent," Telesco said. "There's a lot of moving parts that go with that. We have a lot of other guys that are free agents. We have to try to put together the best team we can for next year with a lot of different things. But the good thing is we have some time to get this worked out. After the season ended, we took a step away, kind of gathered our thoughts, watched some more tape. We're going to need some time with this to try and make it right."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH