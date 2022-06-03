Skip to main content

Photos: Chargers Complete Week 2 of OTAs

Here's a look at photos from the Chargers second week of OTAs.

The Chargers have wrapped up their second week of organized team activities (OTAs) on Friday, which featured many of the team's newly added free agents and members of their rookie class taking the field.

While OTAs is a voluntary portion of the offseason program, the Chargers' turnout has been quite impressive thus far. Wednesday was the only day this week open to the media and the team was close to a full attendance.

To see the Chargers back on the field, here's a photo gallery of shots from the team's Week 2 of OTAs.

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety JT Woods (22) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton (15) catches the ball during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) and coach Brandon Staley during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Reeder (42) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Deane Leonard (33) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) with linemen Storm Norton (74) and Trey Pipkins III (79) and Rashawn Slater (70) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams at a press conference during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Scroll to Continue

Read More

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) and defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) react after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Analysis: Why the Chargers' Addition of DL Morgan Fox Was a Post-Draft Bargain Signing

By Nicholas Cothrel2 hours ago
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) battles against Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Oday Aboushi Sends Thank You Message to Chargers Fans

By Nicholas Cothrel19 hours ago
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers OC Joe Lombardi Explains What TE Gerald Everett, RB Isaiah Spiller Bring to the Offense

By Nicholas CothrelJun 2, 2022
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Leaning on Continuity to Boost Offense a Step Further in 2022

By Nicholas CothrelJun 2, 2022
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Keenan Allen is Encouraged by the Chargers' Turnout at OTAs: 'The Culture is Growing'

By Nicholas CothrelJun 2, 2022
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways From Chargers Day 5 of OTAs

By Nicholas CothrelJun 1, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Analysis: What to Watch During Week 2 of Chargers OTAs

By Nicholas CothrelJun 1, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (RB29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller Named Surprise Rookie Gem for 2022 Season

By Nicholas CothrelMay 31, 2022