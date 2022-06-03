Photos: Chargers Complete Week 2 of OTAs

Here's a look at photos from the Chargers second week of OTAs.

The Chargers have wrapped up their second week of organized team activities (OTAs) on Friday, which featured many of the team's newly added free agents and members of their rookie class taking the field.

While OTAs is a voluntary portion of the offseason program, the Chargers' turnout has been quite impressive thus far. Wednesday was the only day this week open to the media and the team was close to a full attendance.

To see the Chargers back on the field, here's a photo gallery of shots from the team's Week 2 of OTAs.

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety JT Woods (22) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton (15) catches the ball during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) and coach Brandon Staley during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Reeder (42) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Deane Leonard (33) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) with linemen Storm Norton (74) and Trey Pipkins III (79) and Rashawn Slater (70) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams at a press conference during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

