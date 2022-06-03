Photos: Chargers Complete Week 2 of OTAs
Here's a look at photos from the Chargers second week of OTAs.
The Chargers have wrapped up their second week of organized team activities (OTAs) on Friday, which featured many of the team's newly added free agents and members of their rookie class taking the field.
While OTAs is a voluntary portion of the offseason program, the Chargers' turnout has been quite impressive thus far. Wednesday was the only day this week open to the media and the team was close to a full attendance.
To see the Chargers back on the field, here's a photo gallery of shots from the team's Week 2 of OTAs.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.