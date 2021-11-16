Chargers place Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery on COVID list

The Chargers placed edge rusher Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday afternoon, per ESPN’s Field Yates. As of right now, their status is up in the air for the game against Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

The Chargers now have three players on the COVID list with linebacker Drue Tranquill. The former Notre Dame linebacker already missed last Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

In total, five players are on the COVID list for the Chargers and Steelers: quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bosa, Tillery, and Tranquill. That is a lot of talent.

Bosa is a crucial part of the pass rush for the Chargers. He has 5.5 sacks this season and could have more, but the pro bowl pass rusher has faced a lot of chips, double teams, and even triple teams.

Tillery is a former first-round draft pick that is second on the defense with 2.5 sacks but has had a rollercoaster third season.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley will be providing clarification on each of their game statuses on Wednesday.

Reunion Coming?

The Jacksonville Jaguars released former Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson on Tuesday afternoon. If no team claims him, the receiver is set to become a free agent. It will be interesting to see if the Chargers have interest.

Last season, he was with the team and provided a spark plug for the offense, catching 20 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 15.3 yards per catch, which made him a vertical threat.

Right now, the Chargers are trying to see who their third receiver is between Jalen Guyton or Josh Palmer, but why not add another name to be able to mix and match? Johnson could help the offense out.

The offense is struggling with throwing down the field; why not add a receiver who knows the quarterback best? Justin Herbert and Johnson had a connection last season. Who knows, maybe he is the missing piece that can help this offense moving forward.

After struggling three of the last four weeks on offensive side of the football, what do the Chargers have to lose, adding the receiver and seeing what he has got to offer? Nothing.